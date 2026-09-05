Transport Officials Deployed For International Film Festival Of Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 5: The Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir, has deputed a team of officers and officials to oversee transport arrangements for the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK)-2026, scheduled to be held from September 7 to September 10, 2026.

As per an official order issued by the Office of the Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, the officials have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation during the four-day festival. order film festival.

Mubashir Jan, ARTO (Flying Squad), has been entrusted with the overall supervision of transport arrangements for the event.

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Meanwhile, Mohd Younis Khan, MVI, and Suhaib Ahmed Khan, MVI, have been assigned duties related to vehicle coordination, inspection and supervision of transport arrangements.

Javid Ahmad, Senior Assistant, will assist in coordination as well as handling record and other transport-related duties during the festival.

The order states that the deputed officers and officials shall coordinate with the concerned officers and officials of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the International Film Festival.

The deployment order was issued by the Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Srinagar, vide order number RTOK/MVD/2026/2349-S2, dated September 3, 2026.

The transport arrangements are aimed at ensuring effective vehicle coordination and uninterrupted mobility for the successful conduct of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir.