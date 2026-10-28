Transport Commissioner reviews functioning of MVD

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Transport Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, today chaired a review meeting of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) through hybrid mode, attended by Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) from across the Union Territory.

The meeting reviewed the overall functioning of the department, with special emphasis on pendency on VAHAN and SARATHI portals, enforcement activities, Trade Certificates, regulation of second-hand vehicle dealers, road safety and other key administrative matters.

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Emphasising the critical importance of road safety, the Transport Commissioner stressed the need for concerted and sustained efforts to reduce road accidents and prevent the loss of precious human lives. He directed all field officers to intensify enforcement against traffic violations, particularly overloading, overspeeding, wrong-side driving and other unsafe practices, with special focus on National Highways and accident-prone stretches. He underscored the importance of strict compliance with road safety regulations, enhanced field-level vigilance and coordinated efforts to promote responsible driving and ensure the safety of commuters.

Regarding pendency on the VAHAN and SARATHI portals, all RTOs and ARTOs were directed to review pending cases and ensure their time-bound disposal, with regular monitoring to prevent avoidable delays in the delivery of citizen-centric services.

On enforcement, field officers were directed to strengthen on-ground inspections and take strict action against traffic violations, particularly on vulnerable road stretches and accident-prone locations. They were further instructed to adopt a proactive approach towards accident prevention and ensure effective implementation of road safety measures.

The meeting also reviewed the status of Trade Certificates and the regulation of second-hand vehicle dealers. Directions were issued to expedite prescribed verifications, including CID verification wherever applicable, and ensure compliance with the relevant rules and regulations.

Compliance regarding the installation and use of fare meters in e-rickshaws and e-carts was also reviewed, with directions for appropriate follow-up action in accordance with the applicable norms.

In view of Vigilance Awareness Week, the Transport Commissioner stressed the importance of integrity, transparency, accountability and strict adherence to established procedures in the discharge of official duties.

Concluding the meeting, Mahajan directed all RTOs and ARTOs to ensure effective implementation of the decisions taken, monitor progress regularly and furnish updated status reports wherever required. He reiterated that efficient service delivery, regulatory compliance, effective enforcement and road safety must remain the Department's foremost priorities, with the ultimate objective of preventing road accidents and safeguarding human lives.