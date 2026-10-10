Transport Commissioner, DC review working of Revenue Deptt in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Oct 9: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Krishan Lal, along with Transport Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan, who is also the Mentor for the digitization of land records for district Doda, today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of digitization of land records and Agristack initiative, including creation of farmer IDs.

The meeting conducted a meticulous review of the progress of Agristack implementation, digitisation of land records, updation of Jamabandis, creation of farmer IDs, disposal of pending mutation cases and other important matters concerning revenue administration.

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The deliberations centered on measures to ensure accuracy and transparency in land records, improve administrative efficiency and strengthen public service delivery. Emphasis was laid on expediting pending cases, adhering to prescribed timelines and ensuring effective coordination among revenue officials.

The DC stressed the need for maintaining accurate, updated and transparent revenue records to ensure efficient public service delivery and timely resolution of public grievances. He directed the revenue officers to closely monitor the progress of ongoing initiatives, expedite the disposal of pending mutation cases and ensure the timely updation of Jamabandis and land records.

The Transport Commissioner also reviewed the physical Jamabandis and examined the status of revenue records. He directed the Patwaris concerned to expedite the work, identify and rectify deficiencies in the records and ensure that necessary corrections and updates are completed within the stipulated timeline.

The Transport Commissioner further reviewed the progress of Agristack implementation and the status of data uploading on the designated portal.

The meeting was attended by ADC Anil Kumar Thakur, ACR Ashraf Parvaz, Tehsildars, Chief Agriculture Officer, Naib Tehsildars, Patwaris and other concerned revenue officials.