Transport Comm visits ICC Samba, reviews completion status

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Rajinder Singh Tara Transport Commissioner J&K visited Samba to take stock of the construction work of Inspection & Certification Centre (ICC) Jammu. The officers who were present at project site include Joint Transport Commissioner, Regional Transport officer Jammu, Executive Engineer R&B Division Samba, ARTO Samba, ARTO Jammu and representative of MAHA India Pvt. Ltd.

It was intimated that project is being executed within approved cost of Rs 14.40 crore out of which Rs 7.75 crore are earmarked for civil construction and rest of the amount of Rs 6.65 crore is meant for machinery /equipments. Officers briefed the Transport Commissioner that Rs. 6.56 crore have already been utilised on construction of Administration block & Certification Centre.

It was also intimated that this project is aimed at conducting automatic fitness of all vehicles falling under the commercial segment. During the Course of Inspection, it was observed by the Transport Commissioner that Civil construction work has almost been completed. The officers from executing Agency intimated that the Machinery & Equipment required for operationalization of the project have already been ordered by MoRTH, GoI and are under testing.

The Transport Commissioner directed the project executing agencies to complete the minor pending items within a month so that ICAT/ MAHA India Ltd could install requisite Machinery/ Equipments at appropriate time.

The subordinate officers were directed to ensure completion of project in all respects before March, 2024 so that process of automatic fitness of commercial vehicles is immediately started at the Centre . Transport Commissioner apprised that the commissioning of project will help the department to bring more transparency in the system by adopting modernised scientific methods to determine fitness status of all commercial vehicles. He assured that all efforts are being made to ease out the services being provided to the general public in the Transport Sector.