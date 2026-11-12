Transformation to meet emerging operational challenges: Army chief

Calls for seamless coordination across Services

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday highlighted his force’s ongoing transformation to meet emerging operational challenges and said the transformation goes beyond modern equipment and organisational restructuring, requiring a culture of innovation and agility while keeping the warrior at its core.

In his address, ‘Vision for Future Warfighting in the Indian Subcontinent’, delivered at the Mechanised Forces Symposium 2026 at the Manekshaw Centre here, he stressed jointness and integration as a “critical enabler” of future warfighting and underscored the need for seamless coordination across the services and domains.

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He highlighted the Indian Army’s ongoing transformation to meet emerging operational challenges.

Gen Seth emphasised that “transformation goes beyond modern equipment and organisational restructuring, requiring a culture of innovation, technological adaptation and agility, while keeping the ‘yoddha’ at its core”.

He also reiterated the Indian Army’s commitment to Aatmanirbharta through indigenous capability development and stronger partnerships with industry and academia.

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Reflecting on the evolution of the Mechanised Forces, the Army chief described their journey as a testament to the force’s spirit of adaptation. He expressed confidence in their continued pivotal role in future warfare.

The two-day symposium, organised by the Cavalry Officers’ Association in collaboration with the Directorate General of Mechanised Forces, brings together senior serving officers, veterans, defence scientists, industry representatives and strategic thinkers to deliberate on the changing character of warfare.

Building on these themes, the symposium will also deliberate on artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous kill chains, manned-unmanned teaming, integrated drone warfare, next-generation combat systems and multi-domain mechanised operations, the defence ministry said.

The two-day event will culminate on November 12 with a valedictory fireside discussion on ‘Indian Mechanised Forces 2035: Transforming for the Future Operational Environment’. (PTI)