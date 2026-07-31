Transfers and postings of 3 Engineers in Ladakh PWD

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 30: The Ladakh Public Works (R&B) Department has ordered transfer and posting of three officiating Executive Engineers, with immediate effect.

As per the order, Syed Mehdi, presently posted as Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Zanskar, holding additional charge of Executive Engineer, Zanskar Development Authority, has been assigned the additional charge of Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Zanskar and REW Division Zanskar also.

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Vilayat Ali Khan, who was serving as Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Zanskar, on current duty charge with additional charge of REW Zanskar, has been transferred and posted as Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Changthang, on current duty charge. He has also been entrusted with the additional charge of Executive Engineer, REW Changthang, on current duty charge.

Sajjad Hussain, who was serving as Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Changthang, on current duty charge, with additional charge of REW Changthang, has been transferred and posted as Executive Engineer, Kargil Development Authority on Current Duty Chart.