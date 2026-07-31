Transfer policy for ReT teachers in final stage: Itoo

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, July 30: Education Minister Sakeena Itoo today said the Government was in the final stage of framing a transfer policy for teachers recruited under the Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) scheme, describing the long-pending demand as genuine.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a teachers' convention here, Itoo said the policy had already been prepared and the committee constituted for the purpose had submitted its report. " It is at the final stage because it is a genuine demand," she said.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

Highlighting the reasons behind the policy, the Minister said many teachers face personal hardships, including marriage and health-related issues. "For example, a sister has been married in another district. There are some health issues as well. There are some other issues as well. We are working on that. It is almost at the final stage," she said.

Responding to a question on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) issue in Jammu and Kashmir, Itoo said the Government had already approached the Supreme Court. "We have already gone to the Supreme Court for the issue. We have already filed a petition there," she said.

Asked about the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the installation of pacemakers at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, the Minister said an inquiry had already been ordered and the Government would act on its findings.

On the implementation of the Ladli Beti Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, Itoo said there would be no issues in extending the benefits to eligible beneficiaries.