Training programme on Assistant Bookkeeper concludes at SBI

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 17: A 38-day training programme on Assistant Bookkeeper, organized by SBI Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI) was concluded here today.

A total of 24 candidates from different parts of Jammu district participated in the programme and successfully completed the training.

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The assessment of the trainees was conducted by A K Razdan and Upender Kumar, Assessors from the National Academy of RUDSETI (NAR), who evaluated the candidates on various aspects of bookkeeping and accounting skills acquired during the training.

To mark the successful completion of the programme, a valedictory function was organized during which certificates of participation were distributed among the trainees by Namneet Kour, Block Program Manager, Khour and Sunny Goja, Director, SBI RSETI Jammu.

While addressing the participants, Namneet Kour encouraged the trainees to utilize their newly acquired skills for self-employment and entrepreneurship rather than depending solely on wage employment.

She emphasized the importance of becoming financially independent and creating livelihood opportunities.

Sunny Goja congratulated the trainees on successfully completing the programme and urged them to make the best use of the skills imparted at SBI RSETI.

She motivated them to establish their own ventures and become self-reliant.

Assuring continued support, she informed the participants that SBI RSETI would extend all possible assistance for establishing enterprises and facilitating bank credit linkage under various Government-sponsored schemes.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sheetal, Faculty, SBI RSETI Jammu.