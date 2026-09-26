Training programme of junior beauty practitioner concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: A training programme of junior beauty practitioner (Laghu Udyami) was concluded here today at State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI RSETI).

The programme was aimed at equipping participants with practical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge to enable them to pursue self-employment and establish their own income-generating activities.

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As part of the programme, the assessment of the candidates was conducted by Rajeev Mahajan and Sharma Radhika, Assessors from NAR.

On the occasion, certificates of participation were distributed among the successful participants by Renu Billoria, Social Worker and Entrepreneur and Rashpal Singh Billoria, Social Worker, in the presence of Sunny Goja, Director, SBI RSETI Jammu.

Addressing the participants, Renu Billoria motivated the candidates to make effective use of the skills acquired during their training at SBI RSETI Jammu.

She encouraged them to become self-reliant by utilizing their newly acquired skills and highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and self-employment in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny Goja stated that SBI RSETI Jammu is conducting various skill-oriented training programmes on a regular basis to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with practical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge.

She encouraged other eligible aspirants of Jammu District to take advantage of such training programmes and move towards self-employment.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sheetal and Shallu Sharma.