Training on Recovery Management for Regional Labour Commissioners starts

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 15: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), New Delhi, today inaugurated a three-day training programme on 'Recovery Management' for Regional Labour Commissioners (Central).

The programme, being conducted from July 15 to 17, 2026, marks another significant step in PDUNASS's expanding role as a national institution for capacity building through inter-institutional collaboration.

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The programme is being attended by 26 Regional Labour Commissioners (Central) from across the country and has been designed to enhance their understanding of legal, procedural and practical dimensions of recovery proceedings while promoting the adoption of best administrative practices.

The inaugural session was graced by Kumar Rohit, Director PDUNASS along with Amit Vashist, ACC PDUNASS Faridabad Campus and Saurabh Suman Prasad, RPFC-I, PDUNASS.

The programme is being conducted under the guidance of Rizwan Uddin, RPFC-I & Chief Learning Officer, as Course Director and Dhirendra Meena, RPFC-II, as Deputy Course Director.

Addressing the participants, Kumar Rohit emphasized that recovery management extends well beyond the mere enforcement of statutory provisions.

During an interactive discussion, he invited participants to explain the existing mechanism for initiating recovery proceedings, wherein it was deliberated that Recovery Certificates issued by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) are executed through the District Magistrate.

The three-day programme comprises expert-led sessions on the statutory framework governing recovery proceedings, procedural safeguards, practical challenges, case studies and emerging best practices, providing participants with practical insights for effective discharge of their responsibilities.