Training on Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry begins at CSIR-IIIM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu today inaugurated a three-day Skill Development Training Programme on Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) under the CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative, aimed at equipping students, research scholars and young professionals with practical expertise in one of the most advanced analytical techniques used in research and industry.

The programme has attracted participants from academic institutions, research organisations and industry across different parts of the country.

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Designed as an intensive hands-on training programme, it focuses on enhancing participants’ practical knowledge of GC-MS and improving their employability in scientific and industrial sectors.

Addressing the inaugural session, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed highlighted the growing demand for such programmes and noted that many trainees from previous skill development courses have secured employment in research institutions and industries.

Earlier, Scientist Dr Nagaraju Nekkala presented an overview of the three-day programme, outlining the academic sessions and practical training planned for participants.

Delivering the welcome address, Principal Scientist and Programme Coordinator Dr. Nasir-ul-Rasheed said CSIR-IIIM has significantly expanded its skill development initiatives in recent years by introducing both short-term and long-term industry-oriented training programmes.

He said the institute has shifted its focus beyond conventional academic training to programmes that equip graduates and postgraduates with specialised technical skills demanded by industries.

Following the inaugural session, the first day featured a technical lecture introducing the principles, instrumentation and applications of Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, followed by laboratory orientation that familiarised participants with the analytical facilities and instrument components.

In the afternoon, trainees participated in hands-on practical sessions on GC-MS analysis of essential oils, gaining first-hand experience in sample handling and instrument operation.

The programme will continue over the next two days with advanced practical modules covering sample preparation, method development, analytical data processing and interpretation, providing participants with comprehensive exposure to modern analytical techniques.