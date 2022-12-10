Training imparted to officials on registration of birth, death in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 10: A day-long training programme on the registration of births and deaths through the civil registration system was organised today.

The training programme was organised under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, for the stakeholders of the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

At the outset, the DSEO, Sandeep Sharma, who is also Additional District Registrar, while interacting with the participants, said that the Civil Registration System (CRS) is a single mechanism for documenting vital incidents (births, deaths, and stillbirths) as well as their parameters in a continual, permanent, mandatory, and universal manner.

Detailed deliberations on the future roadmap for shifting to online registration through the Web Portal of ORGI (Office of the Registrar General of India) for registration of births and deaths and the action required to be taken by the line departments for implementation of the civil registration system were held during the training program.

He also highlighted the use and purpose of birth and death certificates, along with the importance of recording the occurrence and characteristics of these vital events, which are subsequently used to study the demographic profile and other features.

The DC also underlined the role of local registrars and areas falling within their jurisdiction for the issuance of birth and death certificates, followed by imparting training to the master trainers and participants for switching over to the online registration of births and deaths through the CRS Portal, which was done manually in rural areas.

He also urged the trainees to properly acquaint themselves with the Civil Registration System as they are the stakeholders who will implement the system at ground level.

The DC also urged the registrars (BDOs & EOs) to work with proper dedication for the implementation of Civil Registration System in letter and spirit. He also emphasized the need for holding training of the informers who shall inform the local registrars about the births and deaths in the areas of their respective jurisdiction.

Later, hands-on training was imparted to the trainees regarding the Civil Registration System.

Among the others who present in the training programme were DSEO, Sandeep Sharma; CMO Rajouri, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar; CMO Poonch, Dr Shamim Un Nissa Bhatti; MS DH, Dr Mehmood Bajar; AD Planning, Mohd Rafi; Block Development Officers; BMOs, Data entry operators from Rajouri and Poonch.