Train operations to remain affected till July 1

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Train operations will remain affected from June 23 to July 1 due to development work at Mukerian Station of Jammu Division.

Due to the continuous work for nine days, Train Nos. 19224 and 19223 will run via Gurdaspur - Amritsar - Beas route from 25.06 to 01.07. These trains will not stop at Mukerian, Pathankot Cantt etc stations.

Advertisement

Further, due to the development work, stoppage of various trains at Mukerian Station has been cancelled. These include train numbers 74901, 74902, 74903, 74904, 14609, 14610, 16031, 16032, 11077, 16318, 11078, 13151, 13152, 12237, 12238, 12919, 12920, 54621, 54622, 20433, 20434, 14661, 14662, etc.

According to the Railway officials, a total of 23 trains will not stop at Mukerian. Passengers have been advised to obtain correct information about their train and route before starting their journey.