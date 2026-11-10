Trafficking Networks Busted With Arrest Of 7; Drugs, Drone, RPG Among Items Recovered: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 10: A rocket propelled grenade, a drone, 7.904 kg of heroin, along with over 100 cartridges, were recovered as the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a central agency, busted multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks with the arrest of seven persons, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

The Amritsar Rural Police also recovered two pistols, 5.152 kg of opium, 2.344 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), one GPS tracker and five mobile phones from the possession of the accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons, including the rocket propelled grenade (RPG), and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements, Yadav said.

Advertisement

Separate FIRs have been registered at police stations Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages and identify other individuals involved in the network, he further said.