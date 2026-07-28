Traffic suspended over old Chenab bridge at Pul Doda

*Vehicles diverted to Ganpat bridge

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 27: The traffic movement on the old Pul Doda bridge has been suspended as precautionary measures by the district administration Doda since late last night.

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Officials said that the traffic movement on old Pul Doda bridge was suspended as precautionary measures late Sunday night at around 11 pm. The decision was taken following reports that some cracks had appeared on the bridge's span due to continuous heavy rainfall and massive rise in water level in the Chenab river over the past several days. Even the water was flowing after touching the bridge for the last few days.

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This morning, officials from the PW(R&B) Department Doda visited the bridge and carried out an initial inspection. Some officials from the district administration and Traffic Police also paid visit.

Superintending Engineer PWD, Doda, Atul Gupta said that the Design, Inspection and Quality Control team of the department from Jammu today visited the bridge site and conducted a detailed structural inspection.

After physical examination of the bridge and its span, the team came to the conclusion that there was no structural damage caused to the bridge and the cracks appear to be superficial, apparently due to shuttering work at the time of construction. However, the team will submit its final report with in a day or two, the SE Doda added.

For the time being, the traffic movement has been diverted to the nearby Ganpat bridge as precautionary measures. The general public has been appealed to follow the traffic diversion and cooperate with the administration till the green nod is given for the traffic movement on this bridge, he added.