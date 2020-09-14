Traffic suspended on Srinagar-Baramulla after suspicious object detected

SRINAGAR : Traffic on busy Srinagar-Barmulla national highway was suspended on Monday morning after a suspicious object was found on the roadside at Pattan, official sources said.

They said a Road Opening Party (ROP) of Army noticed a suspicious object on the roadside at Pattan this morning. Traffic was stopped from both sides, they said.

Later Bomb disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned, they said adding further details are awaited. During the past fortnight, security forces detected and defused two Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) planted by militants to target security forces in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. (AGENCIES)