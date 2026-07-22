Traffic Suspended On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Following Heavy Rain, Landslides

JAMMU, Jul 22: Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was suspended from both ends on Wednesday morning following incessant rainfall and multiple incidents of shooting stones and mudslides along the arterial road.

According to the Traffic Police, traffic was halted at 9:30 a.m. after heavy rain affected the entire highway, making travel unsafe at several vulnerable stretches. The closure comes amid continuing adverse weather that has triggered landslides and disrupted normal movement across parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid undertaking any journey on NH-44 until weather conditions improve and the highway is declared safe for traffic.

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People planning to travel have been urged to verify the latest road status through the Traffic Police's official social media platforms or by contacting the respective Traffic Control Units (TCUs) before commencing their journey.

The highway, which serves as the only all-weather surface link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, has witnessed repeated disruptions over the past several days due to persistent rainfall and unstable slopes. (KNT)