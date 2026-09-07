Traffic Restrictions Announced In Srinagar Ahead Of International Film Festival

Srinagar, Sept 7: The Traffic Police Srinagar has announced traffic restrictions and diversions in several parts of the city in view of the inauguration of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Monday evening.

According to the traffic advisory, heavy vehicular movement towards SKICC is expected after 4 PM. To ensure smooth movement of traffic and facilitate the arrival and departure of guests attending the event, restrictions will be imposed on Gupkar Road and adjoining routes.

The advisory said that general traffic on Gupkar Road will remain restricted from 4 PM to 7 PM. During this period, only invitees, participants, VVIPs and staff associated with the film festival will be permitted to use the route.

Advertisement

Traffic Police has also announced restrictions at Badyari Chowk and Brein Chowk for vehicles proceeding towards the SKICC–Nehru Park area. The movement will be restricted except for hotel guests and local residents.

Vehicles travelling towards Nishat will be diverted through Gupkar and Hazratbal as part of the traffic management plan.

Similarly, vehicles approaching from the Nishat and Harwan side will be diverted towards Hazratbal to reduce congestion around the SKICC and ensure uninterrupted movement during the inauguration ceremony.

The restrictions and diversions will remain in force from 4 PM to 7 PM on September 7, or until the inauguration ceremony is completed, whichever is later, the advisory stated.

Traffic Police has appealed to the general public to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the restricted routes during the specified period. Commuters have also been urged to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed in the area and cooperate with the authorities to minimise inconvenience.

The department said that emergency vehicles will be allowed to take the shortest possible route while ensuring necessary traffic management arrangements.

For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Traffic Police Control Room at 103.

The first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir is being inaugurated at SKICC, with the traffic arrangements put in place to facilitate the movement of dignitaries, participants and other guests attending the event.(KNC)