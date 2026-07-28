Traffic remains suspended on Jammu-Sgr, Batote-K’war NHs

MeT forecasts widespread rains across J&K

No fresh vehicles’ movement from either side

Gopal Sharma/

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Irfan Tramboo

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, July 27: The movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar and Jammu-Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highways remained suspended for more than ten hours today due to massive landslide at Deval, near Samroli in Udhampur while the Meteorological Centre forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.

It also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the Jammu division and the possibility of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and water-logging in vulnerable areas.

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Official sources said that during heavy rain overnight in parts of Udhampur district, massive landslide, followed by mud-slide blocked both the tubes of the National Highway at Deval, near Samroli at around 11 PM. Due to rain and continuous mudslide and slush, the restoration work could not be started immediately.

As the rain slightly stopped, the National Highway Authority of India staff based at Udhampur launched operation and made single passage for the moment of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at around 5 am. After Yatra was cleared for Kashmir from Jammu base camp, the road was again closed for traffic and restoration work again launched on war-footing. In between, some Army and paramilitary vehicles/ LMVs etc were allowed to pass, but the highway remained closed till 3 pm till it was cleared for double-lane general traffic.

SSP Traffic, National Highway Adil Ganai said over 2000 Jammu bound trucks had been stopped between Samroli-Chenani, Nashri, Peerah and Ramban stretch to ensure smooth movement of yatra. He said the highway was blocked after landslide at Deval. The same situation has become there as we witnessed at Thirad during last year in July-August rains. There was mud and slush and the vehicles were getting trapped in the mud. The NHAI staff laid layers of stones and Bajra/Gravel etc to ensure movement of vehicles and the road was restored in the evening.

DIG Traffic Dr Haseeb Mughal said the traffic movement between Jammu and Doda-Kishtwar was also affected with the blockade at Deval and hundreds of vehicles remained stranded for hours on this route as well. Now, the movement of stranded vehicles has been allowed but no fresh movement of vehicles from Jammu or Srinagar side is being allowed till the stranded vehicles are cleared. He appealed to the general public and road users to follow the traffic advisory and cooperate with the Traffic field staff en-route.

Regional Officer, NHAI, Jammu Region, R S Yadav when contacted said that at Ladha near Samroli in Udhampur-Chenani section of NH-44, at around 11:00 PM last night, another heavy landslide occured post rainfall, which completely blocked the 2-lane operational highway.

Yadav said NHAI immediately mobilized men and machinery and the slide was cleared around 3:00 AM for single lane traffic movement. Single lane movement continued due to huge traffic. In the morning on Monday, convoy of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra crossed through the same location and parallelly along with single lane traffic movement, the work of double laning was started for 2-lane traffic movement. The 2-lane traffic movement was restored within 6 hours. As the surface is wet and muddy, stones and boulders are being filled regularly for smooth movement of traffic, he added.

Reports from Chenani, Ramban and Udhampur said that there was massive traffic jam on the highway at this stretch of the highway as the movement of vehicles was very slow. Despite rain in the area late this evening, the traffic was moving slowly.

Meanwhile, as per MeT Centre, Kashmir and Jammu divisions are expected to witness a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places from July 28 to 31.

It said there is a possibility of brief, intense showers in a few districts, mainly during the early morning and late afternoon/evening hours.

However, a few districts may experience heavy to torrential rain and brief, intense showers, with Udhampur and adjoining areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly on July 30, when weather activity is expected to peak.

The MeT Centre said peak rainfall activity across the Jammu division is forecast for July 30 and 31.

It added that one or two spells of rain and thundershowers are likely at many places on August 1 and 2.

Similar weather conditions are expected on August 3 and 4, with the possibility of heavy rain, brief, intense showers and torrential rain in a few districts of the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across most parts of the Union Territory today, with no rainfall recorded at any major weather station except Gulmarg, which received 3.2 mm of rain.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8°C, 0.9°C above normal, while Jammu settled at 35.3°C, 1.9°C above normal. Qazigund, Banihal and Katra also recorded temperatures significantly above normal, while Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Kupwara remained marginally cooler than average.

Night temperatures stayed above normal at Srinagar, Jammu, Kukernag, Batote and Katra, whereas they remained below normal at Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Gulmarg, Banihal and Bhaderwah.

River Jhelum continued to recede, with officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department saying the declining trend in water levels is expected to continue.

Data available till 9 am showed water levels at all three major gauge stations, Sangam, Ram Munshibagh and Asham, continued to decline after peaking during the recent wet spell.

The river was flowing at around 11 feet at Sangam against the danger level of 25 feet, about 15.5 feet at Ram Munshibagh against the 21-foot danger mark, and nearly 12 feet at Asham, well below its 16.5-foot danger level.

The latest readings recorded at 8 pm indicated a further fall in the river level, with the gauge at Sangam dropping to 9.93 feet, Ram Munshibagh to 13.67 feet and Asham to 11.23 feet. The water level at Pampore was recorded at 1,585.424 metres.

In its advisory, the weather office warned that heavy rain and brief, intense showers between July 28 and 31 could trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable locations.

It also cautioned about water-logging in low-lying areas, temporary disruption of surface transport on vulnerable roads and shooting stones along hilly routes.

The MeT Centre advised the general public, tourists, travellers and transporters to follow advisories issued by the administration.