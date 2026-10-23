Traffic Cops Removed From Duty After Bribery Video Goes Viral In Jammu

Jammu, Oct 23: The Traffic wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police took immediate action against traffic personnel who were seen in a viral video allegedly collecting money from truck drivers. The traffic personnel were removed from duty and posted to the headquarters.

Official sources here today said that Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Jammu, Amit Bhasin initiated action and ordered a probe soon after the video clip, showing some traffic personnel allegedly collecting money from truck drivers on Thursday in the Greater Kailash area, went viral on various social media platforms.

They said that following the allegations of bribery against the traffic personnel, the SSP Traffic took prompt action and attached them to the headquarters with immediate effect, besides ordering a formal inquiry.

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"Strict disciplinary action will be taken if the allegations are substantiated," they said.

"No one is above the law, and accountability and transparency must remain paramount in public service," officials said.

Notably, in September, Jammu and Kashmir Police disengaged a Special Police Officer (SPO) from service and ordered a departmental inquiry against another police personnel after a video showing a cop allegedly demanding money as an entry fee from a truck driver at a checkpoint in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua district went viral on social media.