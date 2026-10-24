Traffic cops attached over viral bribery video

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: In a swift move, the Traffic wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated strict disciplinary measures against traffic personnel caught on camera in a widely circulated viral video allegedly extorting money from truck drivers along a key transit corridor.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Jammu, Amit Bhasin, told Excelsior that prompt action was taken immediately after the incriminating video clip surfaced across multiple social media platforms on Thursday, capturing the erring personnel allegedly collecting illegal gratifications from commercial truck operators in the Greater Kailash area.

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Addressing the serious allegations of corruption and professional misconduct, SSP Traffic Amit Bhasin confirmed that the implicated personnel have been promptly removed from active field duties, attached to the district headquarters with immediate effect, and subjected to a comprehensive formal inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

"Strict and uncompromising disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found culpable if these allegations are ultimately substantiated during the probe," SSP Traffic Amit Bhasin stated, emphasizing zero tolerance for graft within the department.

Highlighting the department's core ethos, SSP Traffic Amit Bhasin further added that no individual, regardless of rank or uniform, is above the law, and that absolute accountability and transparent governance must remain paramount in public service.