Traffic cop dies in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 23: A Traffic Police Head Constable died after the auto-rickshaw, he was travelling in, rolled down into a deep gorge near Pull Madha Chenani.

The deceased has been identified as Shabir Ahmad (48), son of Nizam Din, resident of Nagulta Chenani, posted at Domail Chwok Chenani.

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According to the reports, the Traffic cop was on his way from National Highway to Chenani in the passenger auto, which met with the accident near Pull Madha. Auto driver fled the spot after the accident.

Locals rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to CHC Chenani where doctors declared Traffic Head Constable Shabir Ahmad as brought dead.

Chenani Police have registered the case and started an investigation.