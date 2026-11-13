Traffic Advisory Issued For 'Run For Unity' In Jammu On Nov 15

Several Routes To Remain Closed From 5 AM To 10 AM, Commuters Asked To Plan Travel Accordingly

Jammu, Nov 13: Traffic Police City Jammu has issued a traffic advisory for the "Run for Unity" being organised by District Police Jammu on November 15 from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM with the objective of promoting the message of National Unity and Integrity.

As per the advisory, the run will start from Auditorium Main Gate, Gulshan Ground (PHQ Side) - Panama Chowk - Asia Crossing via Fire and Emergency Services Road - Main Stop Gandhi Nagar - Last Morh Gandhi Nagar - Diamond Honda Showroom Digiana via New Flyover and thereafter return to Gulshan Ground, Auditorium Gate (PHQ Side), via the same route.

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As per order, all kind of traffic movement shall remain restricted on the above mentioned route during the movement of participants. All the lanes / by-lanes on the marathon route shall be plugged and no vehicular movement will be allowed.

Vehicles coming from Narwal side / PHQ side towards Panama Chowk shall be diverted from Panama Chowk towards Valmiki Chowk / Bahu Plaza and no vehicle will be allowed to move towards DPL Crossing via Fire Emergency Services Road.

There will be total diversion of vehicles from Bikram Chowk / Ware House towards Last Morh Gandhi Nagar and all such vehicles shall be diverted towards PHQ Rotary via Bikram Chowk further towards their destination.

Use of flyover from Last Morh Gandhi Nagar to Kunjwani shall be restricted for routine traffic movement during the movement of participants.

Some other restrictions shall also be applicable as per ground requirement during the scheduled event.

General public has been requested to plan their travel accordingly. Inconvenience to the general public is regretted.

For any traffic related assistance, general public may contact TCU Jammu on 0191-2459048, 94191-47732.