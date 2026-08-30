New Delhi, Aug 30: From delicate 'Nadru tikki' to comforting 'Dum aloo' and rich 'Mutton yakhni', some of Kashmir's traditional flavours are coming together under one roof in the national capital as part of the ongoing festival, "An Ode to Kashmir".

The festival, currently underway at Novotel New Delhi City Centre, offers a curated showcase of traditional Kashmiri Pandit dishes, bringing together age-old recipes, regional ingredients and cooking techniques rooted in the culture and culinary traditions of Kashmir.

It is curated by chef Anupurna Kaul in collaboration with chef Umesh Singh, executive chef at Novotel New Delhi City Centre.

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"Kashmiri cuisine is more than simply the ingredients used. It creates memories, it is completely seasonal and it has deep-rooted connections to the culture and traditions of Kashmir.

"Through 'An Ode to Kashmir', we hope guests discover this rich heritage through every dish, thoughtfully prepared to honour its authentic flavours and timeless culinary traditions," chef Anupurna Kaul said in a statement.

The festival presents an expansive menu that offers a glimpse into the diversity of Kashmiri Pandit cuisine, combining recipes steeped in tradition with dishes inspired by culinary memories.

While the vegetarian spread features specialities such as 'Dum aloo', 'Warimuth' (black kidney beans) and 'Nadru tikki with doon chutney' (a lotus stem tikki served with walnut chutney), the non-vegetarian selection includes 'Mutton yakhni', 'Mujh gaad', combining radish and fish, and 'Tchok tchawaran', featuring tender mutton liver cooked in a tangy tamarind sauce.

"'An Ode to Kashmir' is not just a dining experience. It is an evocative celebration where authentic cuisine, thoughtful hospitality and Kashmiri inspired ambiance converge to connect guests to the region's enduring cultural heritage," Saumitra Chaturvedi, General Manager, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, said.

The meal ends on a sweet note with 'Dodh aal', a traditional pumpkin-based dessert, as the festival draws to a close on September 3, leaving diners with a taste of Kashmir's rich culinary heritage. (Agencies)