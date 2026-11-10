Traditional Kashmiri Kangri gets a new look with wooden casing

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Traditional Kashmiri kangri, the portable fire pot, used to keep warm during the region's harsh winters, is getting a makeover, with a local carpenter replacing its conventional willow wicker casing with intricately chiselled wood while retaining the traditional earthen bowl.

The experiment aims to give a fresh look to the centuries-old heating device and revive interest in it at a time when modern heating appliances are gradually replacing it in Kashmiri households.

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Traditionally, kangris are made by artisans who weave willow wicker around an earthen pot filled with burning charcoal. The portable heaters are commonly carried under a pheran, a long woollen cloak traditionally worn by Kashmiris during winter.

Zahid Showkat Dar, 24, a resident of Nowpora village in Sopore who runs a tea stall in the local market, came up with the idea of giving the traditional heater a different appearance.

Dar said the response to his wooden version had been encouraging, with customers showing considerable interest within days of its introduction.

"First of all, this is our culture. Secondly, people had almost removed the concept of kangri from their minds. By the grace of Allah, we have brought it back into society with a different look," he said.

He said the first batch of 50 kangris was almost sold out, with only four pieces remaining, while he continued to receive calls and orders from different parts of Kashmir."We are getting a lot of calls. People from Srinagar and South Kashmir are showing interest, and we have orders from South Kashmir that will be delivered soon," Dar said.

He said the price varied depending on the product and the material used, adding that he was unable to announce a fixed price on social media because the items were being sold directly to customers.

The new design has also attracted visitors from outside Kashmir. A non-local labourer working in the Valley said he was impressed by the wooden kangri and planned to take one to Uttar Pradesh. "I have been coming to Kashmir for 15 to 20 years, but I have never seen anything like this before. I liked it very much. This is part of Kashmir's culture, and I want to take it with me to show my relatives," he said.

The traditional kangri remains an important part of Kashmiri winter life, particularly during Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest period of winter that begins in late December.