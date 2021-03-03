Traders pay tributes to Akash Mehra, seek protection of traders in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: Traders of Ware House-Nehru Market and adjoining areas today paid tributes to Akash Mehra, the son of the owner of a popular eatery, who was shot by terrorists in Srinagar.

Led by Rattan Lal Mahajan, outgoing president of Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market Jammu, the traders assembled near police post Nehru Market and paid tributes to Akash Mehra. Traders expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family members and appealed the Government to identify the perpetrator of violence so that such incidents could not happen in future.

Talking to reporters, Deepak Gupta, outgoing general secretary of the Federation said that in this hour of grief, the entire trading community of Jammu stands with the bereaved family. He said that militants are targeting non local businessmen in Kashmir which is not a good sign.

“The way outside traders are being targeted in Kashmir, an atmosphere of fear is being created. After abolishing Articles 370 and 35 A, the Government is inviting traders and industrialists of the country to invest here but who will come when there will be such situation in Kashmir?, he asked.

Gupta said that the traders pay taxes so that the Government can build schools, colleges, hospitals, roads and bridges but what is the Government giving to the traders in return? With the tax money that comes from the traders like us, the Government provides protection to separatist leaders like Geelani but has left the traders to the mercy of terrorists.

He said the Government must ensure safety and security of all people working in Kashmir. He also demanded that the Government should provide monetary relief to the victim family and provide them protection in Srinagar.

Among others Dheeraj Gupta, Munish Mahajan, Abhimanyu Gupta, Vishal Gupta, Kirti Gupta, Dharam Pal Gupta, Sham Langer, Naresh Gupta and Sandeep Gupta were present on the occasion.