Trade margin cap: Revised prices of 137 anti-cancer drugs to come into effect on Nov 9

NEW DELHI, Nov 7: Prices of 137 anti-cancer drugs from various brands will be significantly reduced from November 9, following the government's decision to cap trade margins, resulting in an estimated annual savings of Rs 3,502.31 crore for consumers.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped trade margins on 137 anti-cancer medicines.

This followed recommendations made on October 17 by an expert committee constituted under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

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So far, 76 pharmaceutical companies have submitted revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 1,225 formulations covering 121 drugs. Price reductions have been reported across 1,031 formulations, with 600 brands reporting cuts exceeding 50 per cent and the steepest decline reaching 96.45 per cent, the release stated.

Around 10-15 identified drugs not yet launched in India will also fall under Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) upon release.

The revisions lead to massive reductions in several vital cancer treatments. For instance, breast cancer capsule Palbopro (Palbociclib 125 mg) by RPG Life Sciences has dropped from Rs 40,421.33 to Rs 2,720.

Prostate cancer tablet Abirone (Abiraterone acetate 250 mg) by Arvincare Pharma has been slashed from Rs 41,250 to Rs 3,218.23.

Lung and cervical cancer injection Bryxta (Bevacizumab 100 mg) by Zydus Lifesciences is down from Rs 25,995 to Rs 3,318, and Reliance Life Sciences' DenOsteoRel (Denosumab 60 mg) dropped from Rs 24,955 to Rs 6,240.

Breast cancer injection Lupiher 2 (Pertuzumab 420 mg) by Lupin Limited will now cost Rs 37,358.30 against its earlier MRP of Rs 83,520.

Retailers, dealers, and hospitals must prominently display the revised price lists on premises and websites, with State Drug Controllers tasked with monitoring compliance, as per the statement.

Consumers can track prices via the NPPA portal or the Pharma Sahi Daam app and report violations through designated helplines, it added. (PTI)