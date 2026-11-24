Pulwama, Nov 24: A tragic tractor accident claimed the life of a young teacher and left his brother injured in Tujan village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, resident of Tujan, Pulwama. He was working as a Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teacher and was presently posted at Boys Middle school Rahmoo.

His brother, Faisal Ahmad, was injured in the accident.

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According to reports, the tractor turned turtle when the two brothers were on their way to their field at Tujan. Suhail died on the spot, while Faisal sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He is survived by his wife and two children.The sudden death of the young teacher has plunged his family, colleagues and the entire village into deep grief. (GNS)