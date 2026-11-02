TR Gupta Trust organizes Medical Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: The TR Gupta Public Charitable Trust in collaboration with BALGRAN, Home for Destitute Children here today organized a Multispecialty Medical Camp at Jarallechak's Health Centre of BALGRAN, located at Bari Brahmana-Bishnah road.

More than 200 patients attended the camp and were given free medicines prescribed by various doctors. Various diagnostic tests and ECG were also done free of cost during the camp.

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Various specialists provided free consultation to the patients at the camp. They included Dr. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Children Specialist, Dr. V.P Gupta, Physician, Dr. S.S Padha, Bones and Joints Specialist, Dr. Surbhi Gupta, Eye Specialist, Dr. Parul Vaid, Gynecologist, Dr. Sonal Slathia, Physiotherapist and Dr Manik Dabgotra, Skin Specialist.

Dr. Ashok Gupta, Trustee of the Trust and former HOD Pediatrics at GMC, Jammu was chief architect in organizing the camp in consultation with president BALGRAN, Vinod Kumar Raina.

Dr. Gupta assured the locals that more such camps for the benefit of rural masses will be organized in near future also.

Staff of the Trust headed by the Manager, Raman Pargal along with pharmacist, Lab technician and other supporting staff made the camp successful.

Those who were present on the occasion were K.B Jandial, Trustee and Life Member of BALGRAN, J.K Gupta, Mohit Vij, Ravinder Gupta, S.C Sharma, Sunil Gupta, V.K Gupta, O.P Sharma, Sunil Sharma, V.K Padha, P Kohli, Dr. R.K Khajuria, Dinesh Maini, Kuldeep Singh Arora and staff of Balgran and locals of the area.