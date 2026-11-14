TR Gupta Public Charitable Trust Providing Free Medical Service To Poor, Needy People: Dr Ashok Gupta
Dr Ashok Gupta said TR Gupta Public Charitable Trust, which was established in Oct 2018, is providing free medical service to poor and needy people. He said it is even providing financial assistance to people who...
Advertisement
Dr Ashok Gupta said TR Gupta Public Charitable Trust, which was established in Oct 2018, is providing free medical service to poor and needy people. He said it is even providing financial assistance to people who can’t afford cancer treatment. Dr Ashok gupta said trust is established on the vision of his father TR Gupta, a leading contractor of the J&K. He said Trust also provides financial assistance for girl’s marriage.