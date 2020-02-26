Toyota Kirloskar Motor launches luxurious self-charging hybridelectric vehicle ‘Vellfire’ in India

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday unveiled here ‘Toyota New Vellfire’, its new luxurious self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India.

The New Vellfire delivers a powerful driving experience while ensuring low fuel consumption and carbon footprints, Toyota said.

The 2.5-litre four-cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine offers 86 kW (115 BHP) power and a max torque of 198 Nm @ 2800-4000 rpm, a Toyota release said.

The New Vellfire engine which is also coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions while delivering a delightful driving experience, it said.

The New Vellfire is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh (all India) and about 180 units have been booked so far, according to Naveen Soni, Senio Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. (AGENCIES)