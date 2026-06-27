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Home / Videos / Tourists Praise Gulmarg Weather, Scenic Beauty & Security Arrangements

Tourists Praise Gulmarg Weather, Scenic Beauty & Security Arrangements

    Tourists visiting Gulmarg expressed delight over their experience, praising the hill resort's scenic beauty, pleasant weather, and strong security arrangements. Many visitors said they felt safe and comfortable, commending the authorities for maintaining a secure environment. ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:41 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Tourists visiting Gulmarg expressed delight over their experience, praising the hill resort's scenic beauty, pleasant weather, and strong security arrangements. Many visitors said they felt safe and comfortable, commending the authorities for maintaining a secure environment.

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