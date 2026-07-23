Tourist season is vulnerable to political uncertainty

K N Pandita

knp627@gmail.com

Strange but unconfirmed rumors have been making the rounds in the valley's political circles regarding an impending cabinet reshuffle. Observers note a growing undercurrent of discontent among some NC MLAs and ministers under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Though the reasons remain loosely defined, the speculation is widely attributed to younger members of the Legislative Assembly eagerly anticipating an induction into the council of ministers.

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Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, a prominent Shia leader, has emerged as a vocal critic of the National Conference's political direction and its dynastic leadership. While he remains a staunch critic of the Union government's policies, he has also challenged the NC for allegedly deviating from its core promise of restoring Article 370. Meanwhile, the BJP consistently targets the Abdullah dynasty-alongside other political families-over alleged dynastic entitlement.

Recent National Conference (NC) strategy sessions at Dachigam Game Park are viewed by analysts as significant political manoeuvers. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened party stalwarts in this secluded, natural environment to resolve internal frictions and strategize ahead of upcoming legislative sessions

What had necessitated the chief minister to show unusual munificence? The Sheikh house is known for its miserliness but here the jinx was broken. Undoubtedly there is something that obstructs smooth functioning of the people at the helm of affairs.

A recent political gathering held at the gravesite of Begum Akbar Jahan, grandmother of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and wife of Sheikh Abdullah, marked an unusual departure from precedent. Never before in the history of the National Conference has a meeting of senior party echelons taken place on the premises of a leader's grave. Political observers interpreted the choice of venue as a deliberate strategic move. By invoking the blessings of the departed leader, the Chief Minister sought to remind the gathering of his family's historic contributions to Kashmir. Through this stratagem, he aimed to weigh dissident elements within the party's legislative ranks with a sense of moral responsibility, ultimately neutralizing internal dissent.

But in the hard game of diplomacy, such cheap and stripped antics rarely succeed. Essentially, the whole story is woven around the issue of NC's demand of restoration of statehood to J&K.There is a section among power brokers who think that restoration of statehood is in reality a ploy for the dynastic rulers to resume the old game of blackmailing the Union Government so that they remain glued to the seat of power.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently sparked a major political controversy at a public meeting in Jammu. He questioned the Centre's continued delay in restoring statehood-a commitment supported by the Supreme Court and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a satirical jab, he sarcastically asked, "Should I go to Donald Trump?"

Omar Abdullah alleged the BJP offered National Conference (NC) MLAs Rs 20-30 crore and ministerial berths to defect. In response to this alleged "poaching" and to demand statehood restoration, Abdullah announced a major protest rally in New Delhi. Abdullah claimed a BJP functionary approached an NC MLA in Jammu, offering him cash and a ministry. While Abdullah stated about 30 MLAs were likely being targeted, he named no specific defectors.

The BJP has strongly denied the poaching allegations. Terming Abdullah's claims "baseless, misleading, and defamatory," the party issued a Rs 100 crore legal notice demanding an unconditional public apology.

The NC staged a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 to advocate for statehood. Abdullah had stated the party will proceed with the demonstration on July 19, despite pending formal police permission. The NC has appealed to the INDIA bloc to join the protest rally, using the demonstration to highlight broader national concerns over democratic norms.

A series of interconnected events suggests a calculated, wider plot to corner the Modi Government ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. Behind the scenes, an invisible hand seems to be orchestrating a disruption. Consider the synchronized timing of the recurring demands by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for talks with Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi's disappearance to an unknown destination, China's aggressive stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, and Pakistan's nuclear saber-rattling. These are not isolated incidents, but rather strategic moves designed to forestall parliamentary proceedings and mount a fresh political offensive

Pakistan consistently escalates its rhetoric on Kashmir at the UN General Assembly. Meanwhile, Islamabad actively expands its military capabilities, relying predominantly on hardware from China and Turkey. The country simultaneously faces escalating conflict on its western front-evidenced by deadly cross-border air strikes in Afghanistan-while the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) remains largely silent on the violence.

Finally, let it be unequivocal to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the restoration of statehood to J&K must be contingent upon the State Government fulfilling four fundamental obligations:

* The state must constitute an independent judicial commission to investigate the root causes and perpetrators of the 1989-1990 armed insurgency, particularly the atrocities that led to the genocide and ethnic cleansing of minorities.

* A concrete, time-bound roadmap for the secure and dignified return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits must be implemented.

* The State Government must grant constitutional recognition to the non-Muslim population of J&K as religious minorities, ensuring they receive all the statutory rights and privileges guaranteed under the law.

* Full and fair compensation must be disbursed to the exiled community for the extensive loss of their moveable and immoveable properties.

Statehood cannot be restored in a vacuum. The geopolitical realities and security concerns that led to the 2019 reorganization of the erstwhile state must be addressed. A robust mechanism must be devised to guarantee that the vulnerabilities of the past do not recur. Furthermore, the long-standing grievances and sense of discrimination felt by the Jammu province must be resolved, which requires granting the region genuine regional autonomy. Finally, after years of immense effort following past tragedies, Kashmir's tourism sector is finally stabilizing and reviving due to prevailing peace. If political elements fall into the trap of polarizing opposition agendas, the tourism industry will suffer the first and most severe blow-an outcome that would be deeply unfortunate for the people of Kashmir.