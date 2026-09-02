Anantnag, Sep 2: A tourist was injured after a heavy stone hit an Innova vehicle at Bumzoo Mattan in Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Officials said that the incident took place today at Bumzoo Mattan on KP Road when a heavy stone suddenly rolled down from a hillside near Bumzoo Shrine and struck an Innova bearing registration number JK01AT-8081.

The vehicle, driven by Arif Dilawar Khan, resident of Pattan Baramulla, was carrying six tourists travelling from Pahalgam towards Anantnag.

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One tourist identified as R. Himansu Prasad Rao, 55, resident of Ganjam Odisha sustained serious injuries in the incident. He was immediately evacuated to GMC Anantnag for treatment, they said.(GNS)