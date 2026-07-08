Tourist Arrivals In Ladakh Continue To Surge; Foreign Tourists Arrival Doubled In June This Year

Leh, Jul 8: The massive tourism surge in Ladakh continues to witness an impressive upward trajectory, with foreign tourist arrivals almost doubling in June this year, compared to the previous year. Compared to 3349 foreign tourists visiting Ladakh in June 2025, the number of foreign visitors has gone up to 6680 in June 2026, registering a jump of 99.46%, reflecting Ladakh's increasing popularity among international travellers seeking high-altitude adventure, culture, spirituality and sustainable tourism experiences.

Among international visitors, Israel continues to emerge as the largest source market for Ladakh, followed by Thailand, the United States, Vietnam, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Russia, Italy, Soth Korea, Spain and several other European and Southeast Asian countries, demonstrating Ladakh's growing recognition as a globally preferred destination for adventure, nature and cultural tourism.

Apart from the foreign visitors, the overall tourist arrivals in Ladakh in June 2026 have gone up to 1,07,740, representing a healthy growth of 43.48 per cent over June 2025, when 75,089 tourists had visited Ladakh.

Advertisement

In the first six months, i.e. from January to June 2026, a total of 2,25,286 tourists have visited Ladakh, including 2,11,645 domestic and 13,641 foreign tourists. The latest figures reflect the growing confidence of travellers in Ladakh as one of India's most sought-after year-round tourism destinations and underscore the success of sustained efforts undertaken by the UT Administration under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, to strengthen tourism infrastructure, diversify tourism products and create a more tourist-friendly ecosystem.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena said that the encouraging growth in tourist arrivals reflected the success of the Administration's sustained efforts to position Ladakh as a premier tourism destination while ensuring sustainable and responsible development of the sector.

"Tourism is one of the strongest pillars of Ladakh's economy and a vital source of livelihood for thousands of our people. The remarkable increase in tourist arrivals this year is a reflection of our sustained efforts to position Ladakh as a premier, year-round tourism destination while ensuring that development remains sustainable and environmentally responsible. It is heartening to see this growth bringing renewed confidence and economic opportunities for our hoteliers, guest house owners, homestay operators, tour operators, transporters, trekking guides, artisans, entrepreneurs and local communities whose livelihoods depend on tourism," said L-G, Saxena. The L-G attributed the tourism surge to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s push to domestic tourism and the massive infrastructure boost in Ladakh, accelerating tourism, local economy and employment creation.

Since assuming office, L-G Saxena has consistently accorded high priority to the tourism sector. Under his leadership, the Administration has undertaken several transformative reforms, including simplifying regulatory procedures, reducing compliance burden, granting Industry Status to hotels and guest houses, improving tourism infrastructure, strengthening air and road connectivity, expanding visitor amenities, promoting responsible tourism and encouraging private investment in tourism-related activities.

The Administration has also focused on diversifying Ladakh's tourism offerings beyond the conventional summer season by actively promoting winter tourism, adventure tourism, high-altitude trekking, wildlife tourism, rural tourism, wellness tourism, cultural tourism, spiritual tourism and astro-tourism. Several national and international sporting events, cultural festivals and tourism promotion campaigns have further contributed to extending the tourist season and increasing Ladakh's visibility in domestic and global tourism markets.