Prof Bharti Gupta

bharti.ttm@cujammu.ac.in

Every 27 September, World Tourism Day turns global attention to the people, places, and policies that keep travel moving. The 2026 theme, "Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism," is usually read as a story about platforms, algorithms, and infrastructure. But at the centre of that story stands a figure too often left out of the headline the tourism professional, the guide, hotelier, travel agent, destination manager, and frontline worker whose judgment, adaptability, and relationships now determine whether digital transformation actually works.

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For years, technology arrived in tourism as something done to the workforce, booking engines replaced agents, kiosks replaced counters, apps replaced brochures. Now, AI does not simply automate tasks; it reshapes decisions, and someone has to own those decisions. Tourism professionals are being repositioned from operators of fixed processes to architects of experiences, curating what AI recommends, correcting what it gets wrong, and adding the local knowledge no dataset fully captures.

A recommendation engine can suggest a beach and a budget hotel; it cannot sense that a family wants a slower pace after a bereavement, or that a solo traveller needs reassurance about safety in an unfamiliar city. That reading of context remains a human skill, and it is precisely the skill the digital agenda depends on professionals to supply.

Across airlines, hotels, and destination boards, roles are being redrawn rather than removed. Front-desk staff now oversee AI-driven check-in systems and step in when guests need something a chatbot cannot resolve. Travel consultants spend less time searching fares and more time advising on itineraries, blending AI-generated options with judgment about safety, culture, and value. Destination managers use predictive analytics to anticipate crowding, but the decision to redirect footfall, protect a heritage site, or reopen a trail after a festival still rests with a person accountable for the outcome.

This shift demands a different professional profile: comfort with dashboards and data as much as with guests; the ability to question an AI-generated forecast rather than accept it uncritically; and enough digital fluency to work alongside chatbots, IoT sensors, and dynamic-pricing tools without being replaced by them. Digital literacy, data interpretation, and applied AI awareness are becoming as essential to tourism careers as language skills and hospitality training once were.

A digital agenda that upgrades systems while leaving workers behind will fail the people it claims to serve. Training institutes, tourism boards, and employers share responsibility for building this capability through structured upskilling in data literacy and AI tools, hands-on exposure to the platforms professionals will actually use, and mentorship that pairs experienced staff with newer, digitally fluent colleagues. Online and micro-credential courses now allow guides and small operators, including those in remote destinations, to build these competencies without leaving their jobs, narrowing a skills gap that could otherwise widen alongside the digital divide. Digital transformation is often described through the lens of large hotel chains and airlines, but small and community-based tourism enterprises have just as much at stake. A homestay owner using a translation app to host international guests, or a local guide using social media analytics to reach the right audience, is exercising the same core competency as any enterprise-level revenue manager, turning digital tools into better decisions. Ensuring these professionals are included through affordable connectivity, accessible training, and platforms designed for their scale is central to making the digital agenda genuinely inclusive rather than a widening gap between well-resourced destinations and everyone else.

As AI systems collect and act on ever more traveller data, professionals are also becoming the first line of accountability. They are the ones travellers ask when an algorithm makes an odd recommendation, the ones who must explain how personal data is used, and the ones who catch bias or error before it reaches a guest. This positions the tourism workforce not merely as technology adopters but as stewards of trust - ensuring that automation serves people rather than quietly displacing the judgment, empathy, and cultural sensitivity that travellers still value most.

India's expanding digital public infrastructure from unified payment systems to e-visa services and AI-enabled heritage platforms gives its tourism workforce a strong foundation to lead this shift. Government-backed digital skilling programmes, combined with the country's large pool of guides, hospitality staff, and small operators, position India to demonstrate how a digital agenda can be built with professionals rather than around them, turning a national workforce advantage into a global example.

The theme's promise - to "redesign tourism" - will be measured less by the sophistication of the technology deployed and more by whether the people running the industry are equipped, trusted, and empowered to use it well. AI can forecast demand, personalise itineraries, and optimise operations at a scale no individual could match. It cannot replace the welcome at a homestay door, the story a guide tells at a heritage site, or the calm judgment of a professional handling a crisis. World Tourism Day 2026 is a reminder that the digital agenda succeeds only when it is built alongside the workforce it claims to redesign, giving tourism professionals the tools, training, and voice to shape the future of travel, rather than simply adapt to it.

(The author is from the Department of Tourism and Travel Management, Central University of Jammu)