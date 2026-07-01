NEW DELHI, June 30: The Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday signed a contract with Google India to boost Indian travel destinations among domestic and international travellers, said an official document.

Under the contract, the company will promote tourist sites across India digitally, tapping the potential of artificial intelligence and data-driven insights.

The agreement was signed in Delhi in the presence of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister for Tourism and Culture.

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Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, "Digital technologies have the potential to create immersive experiences that can showcase the glory and grandeur of India's cultural sites to audiences across the world."

He further stated that we can leverage these technologies and transform the way travellers discover, experience and engage with India's rich cultural and natural heritage.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Google India in key areas including digital tourism promotion, knowledge sharing, capacity building and the use of emerging technologies for enhancing visitor engagement. However, the collaboration is non-commercial, non-binding and non-exclusive, with no financial implications for either side, noted the officials from the Ministry.

Shekhawat expressed confidence that the partnership would help strengthen India's global tourism presence, improve digital outreach, and position the country as a modern, accessible and globally competitive tourism destination.

As part of the collaboration, Google's insights will be leveraged for global travel trends, traveller behaviour and digital engagement patterns to support evidence-based tourism promotion strategies.

The partnership also envisages training and capacity-building programmes for Ministry officials on digital marketing tools, campaign optimisation, content creation and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enable more targeted, effective and measurable outreach.

(UNI)