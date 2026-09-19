National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah stressed the importance of promoting tourism, describing it as a mainstay of Kashmir’s economy. He emphasised the need to support initiatives that can attract visitors and contribute to economic activity in the region. The Rotary Golf Tournament, which commenced in Srinagar on September 16, will culminate with its final match at the Lidder Valley Golf Course in Pahalgam today.

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