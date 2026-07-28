Tourism boom transforms LoC village Keran

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, July 27: Keran, a remote village along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district once known for cross-border tensions, is witnessing a tourism-driven economic revival.

Thousands of visitors are flocking the border destination, helping new livelihood opportunities for local residents.

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Located around 150 kilometres from Srinagar on the banks of the Kishanganga River, Keran has emerged as one of J&K's fastest-growing offbeat tourist destinations.

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The village now records a heavy tourist footfall during weekends and holidays, with visitors drawn by its scenic landscape, tranquil surroundings and views of settlements across the LoC.

The surge in tourism has significantly boosted the local economy, leading to the rapid growth of homestays, tented accommodations, restaurants, transport services and other small businesses.

Residents said the influx of tourists has generated sustainable income for hundreds of families who previously had limited economic opportunities.

Locals attributed the transformation to the prevailing peaceful situation, improved road connectivity and infrastructure development carried out in the border area with support from the Indian Army and the district administration.

"We are deeply grateful to the Indian Army, especially the GOC 28 Division, for the developmental initiatives undertaken in the area. We also appreciate the District Administration Kupwara for improving infrastructure and ensuring better connectivity. The roads are excellent, the atmosphere is peaceful, and tourism has brought prosperity to our village," a resident said.

Residents recalled that tourism was once unthinkable in Keran because of frequent cross-border tensions and security concerns.

They said the village has now become a preferred destination for travellers from different parts of the country, reflecting the changing situation in the border region.

Tourists described Keran as one of Kashmir's most captivating destinations, saying its peaceful atmosphere and bustling tourism activity stood in sharp contrast to its past image as a conflict-affected border village.

The village's growing popularity has also been driven by social media, where photographs and videos showcasing the Kishanganga River, surrounding mountains and the unique border landscape have attracted increasing numbers of travellers.

Despite the tourism boom, residents urged the Government to strengthen infrastructure by improving mobile connectivity, sanitation facilities, parking spaces and other civic amenities to accommodate the rising number of visitors.

They said continued investment in infrastructure and tourism promotion could establish Keran as a model border tourism destination while ensuring long-term economic benefits for the local population.