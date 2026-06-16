Tourism Boom or Ecological Doom?

Dr Mandeep Singh Azad, Dr Manmeet Motan

mandeepsinghazad@gmail.com

In the period between 2019 and 2028, the Indian tourism and travel industry is anticipated to grow at a rate of 10.35% annually. Pertaining to the rich natural and built heritage of India, the tourism trend has inclined more domestic tourism post the COVID -19 pandemic. The Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), with 10% of its income from tourism, extends up to 2400 Km over an area of 500,000 sq. Km. The tourism trend in the Himalayan region of India has changed over the last decade. The tourist visits to hill stations were prominent during the summer months of May to July. The global climate change has resulted in increased temperature of the plains area, resulting in an increased tourist footfall in hill stations throughout the year. Availability of tourism infrastructure and increased per capita income has further strengthened the tourist footfall to IHR by easing travel opportunities. Post COVID 19 pandemics, there has been an increase in the number of domestic tourists across the income groups visiting IHR. The unplanned tourism infrastructure growth and the ignorance of tourism carrying capacity in these fragile ecosystems have further resulted in disaster vulnerability due to flooding and landslides.

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Once celebrated as "Paradise on Earth," Jammu and Kashmir today stands at a critical crossroads. From the snow-covered landscapes of Gulmarg and Sonamarg to the spiritual routes of Katra and the scenic beauty of Patnitop, the Union Territory is witnessing an unprecedented tourism boom. Record-breaking tourist arrivals over the past few years have revived businesses, strengthened local livelihoods and boosted the economy across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Hotels are fully booked, markets are crowded, transport services are flourishing and thousands of local families directly or indirectly depend upon tourism for survival. In Kashmir, destinations like Dal Lake, Pahalgam and Gulmarg continue to attract massive tourist inflows, while in Jammu region, pilgrimage tourism to Mata Vaishno Devi, increasing footfall in Patnitop, Sanasar, Bhaderwah and other emerging destinations are contributing significantly to economic growth. However, beneath this success story lies a growing environmental crisis that can no longer be ignored. In 2023, the Union Territory welcomed over 2.1 crore visitors. The government celebrates. The hospitality sector rejoices. And yet, beneath the Instagram filters and the revenue statistics, a quieter and more disturbing story is unfolding in the soil, the snow, the forests and the water. World Environment Day arrived this year as a grim reminder: the land we are selling to the world is the very land we are consuming in the act of selling. The question that demands an honest answer from policymakers, from the industry, and from every visitor who has stood in awe before these mountains is at what ecological price does the paradise persist?

Tourism, if unmanaged, may become one of the greatest threats to the very beauty that attracts visitors here.

The tourist narrative of Jammu and Kashmir almost invariably begins and ends with Kashmir's valley its houseboats, its meadows, its snow peaks. Jammu, the subtropical winter capital that anchors the southern end of the Union Territory, rarely claims the headline. And yet it is Jammu that hosts one of the largest religious tourist movements on earth, the annual Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, which draws over 85 lakh pilgrims every year to the Trikuta Mountains of Reasi district. Add to this the Shiv Khori temple in Ransoo, the Patnitop hills the ancient Bahu Fort overlooking the Tawi river and the recently promoted adventure circuits of Bhaderwah and Kishtwar, and Jammu emerges as a tourist economy of remarkable and remarkably underdiscussed ecological sensitivity.The Vaishno Devi shrine corridor is perhaps the most instructive case study in the Union Territory of what mass pilgrimage does to mountain ecology when infrastructure expands faster than wisdom. The construction of the new Tarakote Marg, the cable car expansion and the widening of approach roads through the Trikuta hills has involved significant forest clearance in the buffer zone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's protected area. The very mountain that pilgrims climb in the name of devotion bears the scars of the concrete that has been laid in the name of convenience.

Bhaderwah the high-altitude meadowland district now being aggressively marketed as the 'Switzerland of Jammu' presents another cautionary portrait. The surge in domestic tourism following the promotion of its lavender fields and chilly plateau landscapes has placed pressure on a forest corridor that serves as a critical wildlife passage between the Chamba hills of Himachal Pradesh and the upper Chenab valley. Homestays, vehicle tracks and campfire sites have proliferated without any master plan. In Kishtwar, adventure tourists exploring its dramatic gorges and glacial lakes operate in near total regulatory absence.

The ecological signature of Jammu's tourism pressure differs in important ways from Kashmir's valley. Jammu sits on the Shivalik range geologically among the youngest and most fragile ranges in the Himalayas. The Shivaliks are composed of unconsolidated sedimentary deposits, which makes them exceptionally vulnerable to erosion, landslide and the kind of hydrological disruption that follows deforestation. When a hillside above Katra is cleared for a car park, or when a slope above Patnitop is graded for a hotel, the consequences are not merely aesthetic. They are structural, often catastrophic, and they compound year on year.

ROADS TO RUIN: HOW HIGHWAYS ARE DEVOURING J&K'S FORESTS

"A road through a forest is not a wound. It is an amputation. The limb does not grow back."

There is no more powerful symbol of the modern promise to Jammu and Kashmir than the four-lane highway. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the Srinagar-Leh Highway, the Mughal Road, the under-construction Jammu-Akhnoor highway, the Qazigund tunnel approach road, and a dozen other arterial projects represent the Union Territory's integration into the national infrastructure grid. They shorten travel time, boost commerce and make remote valleys accessible to tourists and goods alike. They are also, forest ecologists argue with increasing alarm, one of the most destructive instruments ever deployed against J&K's biological heritage. Between 2014 and 2024, according to satellite-based forest-cover analyses, Jammu and Kashmir lost hundreds of thousands of trees directly to road construction through felling in the right-of-way, blasting of cliff faces, dumping of excavation debris on forested slopes, and the secondary colonisation of newly accessible forest land by encroachers, timber smugglers and construction labour settlements that follow every highway project like a shadow.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway being widened to four lanes across its 270-kilometre length passes through some of the most ecologically significant forest patches remaining in the Shivalik-Pir Panjal corridor: the Ramnagar-Udhampur chir-pine forests, the cedar and oak belts of Patnitop, and the Banihal pass forests that form a critical transition zone between the subtropical south and the temperate north. The compensatory afforestation mandated by law has, in the assessment of independent monitors, been carried out in a fraction of the cases, and with species selections that bear no ecological relationship to the forests that were cleared.

WHEN THE SKY FALLS

In August 2024, a cloudburst over the Ramban district of Jammu division unleashed a wall of water and rock that destroyed homes, swept away stretches of the national highway and killed dozens of people. In July 2023, a cloudburst over Reasi brought down a hillside on to a cluster of houses near the Shiv Khori temple road, killing nine. In June 2022, the Udhampur district saw three cloudbursts in the space of a fortnight. Recent cloudbursts in Kathua and Kishtwar. The meteorological record for J&K shows an unmistakable intensification, cloudbursts that once struck once or twice a decade in a given district now strike multiple times a season. Climate change is the accelerating driver. But the lethal force of these events the reason a cloudburst kills dozens rather than inconveniencing a forest is deforestation. A forested slope absorbs rainfall. Its root systems bind soil. Its leaf canopy breaks the force of falling water. Its duff layer, the organic mat of decomposing leaves and organic matter acts as a sponge that delays runoff. When these slopes are denuded for a highway, for a hotel, for a resort car park, for timber, for encroachment they lose this buffering function entirely. A cloudburst over a forested slope is a weather event. A cloudburst over a denuded slope is a disaster.

THE WASTE CRISIS NOBODY PHOTOGRAPHS

Official estimates suggest the valley generates upwards of 40 tonnes of additional solid waste every day during peak tourist season waste for which the existing municipal infrastructure is catastrophically unprepared. Landfills in Srinagar are beyond capacity. Many tourist-receiving villages have no organized collection at all. The result is a creeping contamination of soil, groundwater and the same scenic streams and rivers that appear in every promotional poster. In Jammu, the pilgrimage trail to Vaishno Devi generates its own waste emergency: the Shrine Board reports collecting over 10 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from the yatra trail on peak days alone. The sacred and the littered have become, in contemporary J&K, synonymous.

The problem is compounded by near total absence of accountability. The single-use plastic ban announced with fanfare in 2019 remains, in the view of multiple environmental observers, more aspiration than enforcement. Highway construction camps which house thousands of workers for years at a stretch in remote mountain locations have no mandatory waste management framework whatsoever, and routinely bury, burn or deposit refuse in adjacent watercourses.

The concept of 'eco-tourism' has been so thoroughly colonised by marketing language that it risks meaning nothing. A resort surrounded by pine trees and named after a bird is not, by definition, ecological. True responsible development in a fragile Himalayan ecosystem demands structural reform, not rebranding.

At present, both halves of J&K stand at a crossroads whose significance extends far beyond their borders. The temples of the Trikuta Hills, the glaciers of the Pir Panjal, the wetlands of the valley floor and the avalanche-prone slopes of every highway corridor are not merely scenic assets. They are a living system of interlocking ecologies, each dependent on the others, each now under simultaneous assault from the very forces of development and tourism that promise to bring prosperity.

The cloudburst that kills a family in Ramban, the avalanche that buries a highway crew in Banihal, the flash flood that sweeps a pilgrimage bus off a Reasi bridge these are not acts of God. They are acts of consequence. They are what happens when a mountain ecosystem is treated as a construction site and a stage set for tourism, rather than as the living infrastructure of human survival that it actually is.

The Mughal emperors who built Srinagar's gardens understood something their 21st-century successors have forgotten: beauty is tended, protected, and limited in access. The great deodar tree does not grow overnight. It grows over centuries, and it can be felled in an afternoon. We are, in this generation, both the inheritors of a paradise and the architects of its possible ruin. Jammu and Kashmir stands today between two futures. One future promises economic growth through sustainable tourism that protects nature and benefits local communities. The other leads towards polluted rivers, barren hills, damaged forests, disappearing lakes and irreversible ecological destruction. The question is no longer whether tourism should grow. The real question is whether Jammu and Kashmir can grow responsibly before its Paradise begins to disappear. The Union Territory must ask itself a difficult but necessary question. Are we building roads towards development, or roads towards environmental destruction?. Because if forests disappear and nature collapses, tourism will eventually collapse with it.

(The authors are Scientist SKUAST-J and SDM Dudu, Udhampur)