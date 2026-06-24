Tourism Body Advocates Sustainable, Community-Led Tourism Development In Ladakh

Leh, Jun 24: Amid growing concerns over investments from outsiders in Ladakh's tourism sector, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association on Wednesday said there was a need for a tourism development model that is sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial to the people of the region.

Association president Rigzin Wangmo Lachic said they are not opposed to growth or investment, but seek to ensure that tourism development in Ladakh remains aligned with the long-term interests of local communities and the region.

She also said that there was a need to learn from the experiences of destinations such as Manali, Shimla, and Goa, where rapid and often unregulated growth has created significant challenges related to infrastructure, resource pressures, environmental degradation, and local participation.

"As an association, our position on this matter is often misunderstood. Our concern is not about restricting growth, discouraging investment, or creating a monopoly for existing businesses. Rather, it is about ensuring that tourism development in Ladakh remains sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial to the people of Ladakh," Lachic said.

She said tourism is one of the few sectors that have created widespread economic opportunities for local families, entrepreneurs, youth, women, guest house owners, homestay operators, transport providers, guides, artisans, and small businesses across the region.

"If growth is left entirely to large outside players, there is a genuine risk that many of these opportunities may gradually move away from local communities," the Association president said.

Lachic said Ladakh is also a region with limited natural resources, fragile ecosystems, and unique cultural heritage.

"Unlike many other destinations, our carrying capacity is finite. The challenge before us is not simply how to increase tourist numbers, but how to ensure that tourism growth remains balanced, responsible, and aligned with the long-term interests of our people and environment," she said.

For more than 52 years, she said the tourism stakeholders of Ladakh have worked collectively to build a model where the benefits of tourism are distributed across the local economy.

"This approach has helped create thousands of livelihoods and has ensured that tourism remains rooted within our communities. We sincerely hope that this principle continues to guide future development," she said.

Lachic said the intention of the Association is not to oppose progress, nor to be adversarial towards government policies or investment.

"We welcome development that is responsible, consultative, and sensitive to Ladakh's unique social, cultural, and environmental realities. At the same time, we must learn from the experiences of destinations such as Manali, Shimla, and Goa, where rapid and often unregulated growth has created significant challenges related to infrastructure, resource pressures, environmental degradation, and local participation in the tourism economy," the Association president said.

As stakeholders, she said it is the collective responsibility of the locals to advocate for a tourism model that creates opportunities for Ladakh's youth, strengthens local entrepreneurship, protects natural resources, and ensures that the economic benefits of tourism continue to circulate within the region.

"We look forward to constructive dialogue to ensure that tourism in Ladakh remains sustainable, resilient, and community-led for generations to come," she said. (Agencies)