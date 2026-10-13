Tourism alone not responsible for environmental degradation in J&K: CM

‘J&K facing consequences of changing weather patterns’

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said that tourism alone can't be held responsible for environmental degradation in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Addressing the 13th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar, Omar acknowledged that tourism placed considerable pressure on the environment and said it was wrong to blame tourists alone for environmental degradation.

"It's true that because of tourism, there is a lot of pressure. But to think that because of tourism or because of tourists, the environment is deteriorating, that is also wrong," he said.

The Chief Minister said development was essential and it was not easy to stop tourism, as people's livelihoods depended on visitors. Click here to watch video

Omar said Jammu and Kashmir needed to develop new tourist destinations sustainably rather than restrict visitors to established destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

"We have to develop new destinations and sustainably develop them," he said, stressing that waste and sewage disposal systems should be in place before tourism infrastructure was developed.

The Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir was facing the consequences of changing weather patterns, including untimely snowfall, dry spells and floods. "We do not take enough care of our environment," he said.

Omar said that while global warming could not be reversed by one region alone, its consequences had to be faced.

"For the last one or two years, my experience has been that snow doesn't fall on time. If it does, it's less. And when it comes at the end of winter, we don't benefit much from it," he said.

The Chief Minister said people often faced water shortages during March, April and May before heavy rainfall brought flooding.

Referring to recent disasters in Nepal and a landslide that washed away habitations and damaged a power project, he said: "This is our new reality. This is the reality we are living with."

Omar called for greater public responsibility in protecting the environment, urging people to avoid throwing waste on roads, reduce the use of plastic bags and conserve water and electricity.

"I agree that the biggest responsibility of the government is to save the environment, but along with that, the people who live here, we also have a responsibility," he said.

He also expressed concern over road construction in mountainous areas, particularly under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), saying indiscriminate cutting of mountain slopes had increased the risk of landslides and repeated damage to roads.

"The most damage we have done is in the far-flung parts of Jammu and Kashmir where we have cut mountains under the PMGSY road building scheme," he said.

Omar said roads were often built without adequate consideration for slope stabilisation, resulting in repeated repairs after rainfall. He said he had asked the Forest and Environment Department and the Public Works Department to work together to ensure that development projects were sustainable.

He also called for energy-efficient and earthquake-resilient buildings, saying that vertical construction could help address the shortage of land in the Valley.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir's vulnerability to earthquakes, the Chief Minister said sustainable construction must account for seismic risks and explore whether existing buildings could be retrofitted in a cost-effective manner.

Highlighting the retreat of glaciers, Omar recalled a time when the Kolhoi glacier extended close to the meadows during summer. Today, he said, young people had to trek for more than half a day to reach the area where the glacier had receded. "And in our lifetime, that glacier will not come down again," he said.

He also recalled how a school student had once imagined a future Srinagar where Dal Lake had been paved over and Chaar Chinari had become a roundabout for vehicles, saying the image reflected the consequences of continued environmental neglect.

"That is what we owe the future generations. Protect what we have, retrieve what we can, and ensure that we don't do any further damage," he said.

The Chief Minister said agriculture and horticulture contributed more to Jammu and Kashmir's economy than tourism, which ranked third or fourth in the region's gross state domestic product (GSDP).

"For us, protecting our environment, sustainable mountain development is our existence. Our very survival depends on it," he said.

Omar said Jammu and Kashmir wanted to become the first Himalayan territory to have a mountain policy and that his government was keen to implement it. However, he stressed that the policy must be practical and take into account the needs of local communities. "It is important that that policy not be created in isolation, not be created in circumstances that are utopian. They need to be grounded in reality," he said.

The Chief Minister urged participants at the three-day summit, jointly organised by SKUAST-K and the Integrated Mountain Initiative, to come up with practical recommendations that could be implemented on the ground.

"Sustainable development from actionable inputs and points is what I hope this Summit will deliver," he said.