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Home / International / Total of 75 drones flying toward Moscow shot down: Mayor Sobyanin

Total of 75 drones flying toward Moscow shot down: Mayor Sobyanin

MOSCOW, Oct 17: Seventy-five drones heading toward Moscow have been destroyed, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said. "A total of 75 unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward Moscow have been destroyed," Sobyanin wrote on Max on Saturday. He said emergency services personnel...

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Daily Excelsior
12:05 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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MOSCOW, Oct 17: Seventy-five drones heading toward Moscow have been destroyed, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"A total of 75 unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward Moscow have been destroyed," Sobyanin wrote on Max on Saturday.

He said emergency services personnel are working at the sites where the debris fell.

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Earlier on Saturday, Sobyanin reported the destruction of 69 drones en route to Moscow. (UNI)

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