Torrent Power issues  NCDs worth Rs 3,800 cr

NEW DELHI, June 24: Torrent Power on Wednesday announced raising Rs 3,800 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company has issued secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, Torrent Power said in an exchange filing.

Torrent Power said it has issued and allotted "Series 15 â€“ 3,80,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable and non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,800 crore...in Tranches A, B, C, D".

The NCDs will be issued at a coupon rate of 8.10-8.20 per cent per annum, the company said.

The company has proposed to list the NCDs on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the NSE. (PTI)