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Home / Business / Torrent Power issues  NCDs worth Rs 3,800 cr

Torrent Power issues  NCDs worth Rs 3,800 cr

NEW DELHI, June 24:  Torrent Power on Wednesday announced raising Rs 3,800 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company has issued secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, Torrent Power said...

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Daily Excelsior
05:20 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, June 24:  Torrent Power on Wednesday announced raising Rs 3,800 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The company has issued secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable and non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, Torrent Power said in an exchange filing.
Torrent Power said it has issued and allotted "Series 15 â€“ 3,80,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable and non-convertible debentures of Rs 3,800 crore...in Tranches A, B, C, D".
The NCDs will be issued at a coupon rate of 8.10-8.20 per cent per annum, the company said.
The company has proposed to list the NCDs on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the NSE.  (PTI)
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