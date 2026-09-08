Torrent Green Energy commissions  322 MWp decentralised solar projects

NEW DELHI, Sept 8:

Torrent Power on Tuesday said its arm, Torrent Green Energy, has commissioned 322 MWp decentralised solar projects in Maharashtra under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0.

The MSKVY 2.0 scheme was launched for the implementation of feeder-level solarisation under Component-C of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

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According to a company statement, Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd successfully commissioned 322 MWp of ground-mounted decentralised solar power projects across Nashik district, Maharashtra.

"This milestone reinforces Torrent's commitment to supporting India's clean energy transition while empowering the agricultural sector with reliable and sustainable daytime electricity supply," said Jigish Mehta, Whole-Time Director of Torrent Power Ltd.

Power from the project will be supplied to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Aligned with the government of India's agricultural solarisation and energy self-reliance goals, the project brings clean energy generation closer to agricultural demand centres.

Local solar plants powering rural feeders will ensure daytime electricity for farmers, enhance grid efficiency, reduce distribution losses and support sustainable agriculture.

The successful execution of this complex project required coordinated development across multiple locations, involving resolving land issues, grid connectivity, local clearances, engineering excellence, and simultaneous construction activities.

Developed across 50 locations and spanning 14 talukas of Nashik district, the company's solar portfolio represents one of the most extensive and geographically diversified agricultural feeder solarisation projects implemented under the MSKVY framework, the statement added.

Torrent Power is the Rs 29,000 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 49,000 crore Torrent Group. Torrent Group is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission and distribution. (PTI)