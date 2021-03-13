Top JeM commander Sajjad Afghani trapped

Police releases list of wanted militants in Srinagar

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Mar 13: Security forces today trapped a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit Sajjad Afghani along with a foreign militant in a village in South Kashmir district of Shopian.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told Excelsior that Wilayat Lone alias Sajad Afghani and a foreign militant were trapped by security forces in Rawalpora village of Shopian district today.

Afghani, resident of Rawalpora area of Shopian is top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad. He has been active since 2018.

Earlier, a joint team of police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora after inputs about Afghani’s presence in the village.

As the joint team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, triggering a gunfight.

The operation has been put on hold and cordon around the village has been tightened to prevent militants from fleeing the village.

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were injured in a grenade blast on Police Post near Bus Stand in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district today.

Militants hurled grenade at Police Post at Bus Stand Baramulla. In this incident, two SPOs-Mohammad Afzal and Azad Ahmad – were injured and shifted to nearby hospital.

Police today released the list of eight wanted militants operating in Srinagar and its outskirts who are involved in various militant attacks in the area and said anyone who provides information about them will be “suitably rewarded.”

A lookout notice issued by Police read: “Wanted Militants-Wasseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam Srinagar, who joined militancy on December 20, 2020, Shahid Khursheed resident of Methan, Chanapora, date of joining militancy-February 6, 2021, Irfan Ahmed Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, who joined militancy on December 14, 2020, Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Natipora, date of joining militancy February 14, 2020, Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla, Srinagar, who joined militancy on August 5, 2020, Abirar Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah, Mohalla, Narbal, date of joining December 12, 2018, Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Iss Kantroo, a recycled militant who joined militancy in 2012 and again in 2015, another one is Mohammad Abbas Sheikh of Rampora Qoimoh, Kulgam and Ubaid Shafi Dar of Firdousabad, Batamaloo, Srinagar.

The police lookout notice has landline and mobile numbers for anyone who has information about the wanted eight militants. “Informer shall be suitably rewarded,” the police notice read.

Among them Mohammad Abbas Sheikh is oldest surviving militant and is said one of the top commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF). He is operating from Srinagar for a long time now. Earlier, he was with Hizbul Mujahideen before joining the TRF.