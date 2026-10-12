Top community leaders raise issues during Jat Sabha office inauguration

Excelsior Correspondent

R.S PURA, Oct 11: All J&K Jat Sabha here today inaugurated its office in R.S Pura.

The inauguration was attended by S. Manjit Singh, president, All J&K Jat Sabha and former Minister; S. Tarlok Singh Bajwa, chief patron and former MP; Ch. Sukhnandan, senior vice president and former Minister; Gharu Choudhary, senior vice president and former Minister; Ch. Vikram Randhawa, MLA and vice president; Partap Choudhary, vice president; Naresh Bittu, State secretary; Jarnail Choudhary, spokesperson; Jagar Choudhary, patron; Kamal Randhawa, treasurer; Dwarka Choudhary, District president, Jammu Urban; Manjit Singh, District president, Jammu Rural; Geetu Aulakh, former DDC and Mandeep Choudhary Randhawa, youth president.

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Others present on the occasion were S. Gurmeet Singh Bajwa, former Sarpanch; S. Gurdayal Singh, former Sarpanch; Balbir Kaur, former Sarpanch; Reena Choudhary, former Sarpanch; Ranjit Singh Goldy, vice president, Youth Wing; Rishav Choudhary; Vikram Choudhary and Jimmy Choudhary.

Addressing the gathering, S. Manjit Singh, Sabha president emphasised that the Jat community has made substantial contributions to agriculture, armed forces, public service and the socioeconomic development of J&K.

Tarlok Singh Bajwa stressed on the importance of preserving the unity, identity and collective interests of Jat community while working for the larger welfare of J&K.

Ch. Sukhnandan highlighted the challenges confronting farmers and rural communities, particularly in the agricultural belt of R.S Pura and adjoining areas.

Gharu Choudhary called for serious consideration of issues affecting Jat families across J&K.

Vikram Randhawa said issues concerning farmers, border residents, young people and families seeking better educational and employment opportunities required sustained attention from the Government.