Top 5 Cloud-Based Payroll Software in India

The trend towards decentralisation and remoteness of workforces has rendered conventional on-site payroll systems outdated. Modern-day Indian organisations need a payroll system that can be accessed from any location, has instant scalability, and protects critical financial information through enterprise-class encryption.

Selecting a high-performing, cloud-based payroll software means finding a system that simplifies remote tax submissions, updates compliance rates automatically, and integrates seamlessly with other enterprise tools to function as the best HR software for your organisational needs.

Here is a detailed look at the top 5 cloud-based payroll systems currently dominating the Indian market, highlighting what makes each platform highly effective.

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1. PeopleStrong

For large, multi-location corporations seeking a robust cloud based payroll software, PeopleStrong stands at the top of the category. Rather than offering basic digital ledger files, it provides a comprehensive, cloud-native payroll administration system integrated directly within a broader suite of talent management solutions.

Its architectural design prioritises uninterrupted processing, allowing administrative teams to run payroll computations and manage compliance from any secure browser or mobile device.

Key Cloud Strengths

Unrestricted Elastic Scale: Built entirely on secure, enterprise-grade cloud architecture, the calculation engine easily scales to manage sudden shifts in user volume across thousands of concurrent employees without performance delays.

Built entirely on secure, enterprise-grade cloud architecture, the calculation engine easily scales to manage sudden shifts in user volume across thousands of concurrent employees without performance delays. Continuous Compliance Updates: Changes to Indian labour regulations, such as regional Professional Tax changes or updated Provident Fund caps, are deployed automatically across the system, requiring no manual software updates or localised database configurations.

Changes to Indian labour regulations, such as regional Professional Tax changes or updated Provident Fund caps, are deployed automatically across the system, requiring no manual software updates or localised database configurations. Unified Mobile Self-Service: Your employees can leverage our cloud-based mobile super app for making investment declaration forms, making reimbursement claim uploads, and downloading payslips right away.

Your employees can leverage our cloud-based mobile super app for making investment declaration forms, making reimbursement claim uploads, and downloading payslips right away. Enterprise ERP Connection: Instantaneous integration of our cloud payroll system with popular accounting software via direct cloud-to-cloud links means no manual export of month-end expenses in CSV format.

Instantaneous integration of our cloud payroll system with popular accounting software via direct cloud-to-cloud links means no manual export of month-end expenses in CSV format. Advanced Access Control: The sophisticated permissions for different roles mean that confidential information about salaries will only be available to authorised people, thereby eliminating any chances of unauthorised access. Such a detailed security profile lets multi-level companies delegate payroll management activities to regional administrators.

2. greytHR

A pioneer in the Indian cloud HR space, greytHR offers an exceptionally stable SaaS environment built for small, mid-market, and rapidly scaling organisations. This software system is highly recognised for its reliability among the business firms that require instant compliance setups.

This solution automatically tracks state-specific Labour Welfare Funds, ESI bands, and PF returns, providing a very secure, reliable, and easy-to-use solution that does not require any administrative training. The online portal of this solution makes it easy to onboard employees by letting them upload their information before they even join the company. This means that the onboarding process for administrative functions is completely taken care of by the candidate himself/herself.

3. Zoho Payroll

Zoho Payroll delivers an incredibly streamlined, fully automated cloud-hosted processing engine designed for modern tech teams and expanding businesses. It automatically computes standard income tax brackets, handles TDS schedules, and automates salary disbursements across multiple bank accounts.

The most significant advantage of this software is that it is natively integrated with Zoho Books. This allows finance departments to balance the payroll data at the end of the month from within their accounting dashboards by clicking a button. This helps maintain a seamless flow of finances, which automatically updates the ledgers. The management can then calculate manpower costs versus revenue from ongoing projects without any error.

4. Keka

Keka brings a fresh perspective to designing a solution for managing salaries online. The system dispenses with the sterile and clinical nature associated with old-school finance software, offering a system with high visibility for calculating taxes, declaring and providing a detailed payslip.

From the administrative side, the system continuously performs calculations and updates the total salary each time the employee changes shifts or puts in extra hours of work. Such processing makes sure that the payroll processing at the end of the month is smooth. Employees enjoy complete transparency over their pay components, which noticeably reduces the typical deluge of post-payroll clarification emails sent to internal HR desks every month.

5. RazorpayX Payroll

Representing a modern fusion of cloud software and direct banking technology, RazorpayX Payroll is an outstanding option for fast-growing startups and digital-first enterprises. Because it sits directly on top of a powerful payment gateway stack, it automates the actual movement of money.

The platform facilitates payment of salaries, makes statutory payments such as TDS, PF, ESIC, and uploads these payments directly into the government website, while balancing accounts on one secure online interface. Such an instantaneous balance settlement cycle is especially useful for hourly contractors and on-demand workers, where payments are made instantly, leading to better retention of employees.

Detailed Cloud Comparison

To assist with your evaluation, the table below highlights how these leading cloud platforms compare across critical operational metrics:

Platform Cloud Delivery Style Primary Integration Strength Best For PeopleStrong Managed Enterprise SaaS Advanced ERPs & Enterprise APIs Large Multi-Location Corporations greytHR Pre-Configured Cloud Portal Direct Corporate Banking Hubs Growing SMEs & Regional Teams Zoho Payroll Native Business Cloud Zoho Accounting & Finance Stack Growing Tech Ventures & Startups Keka Employee-Centric SaaS Biometrics & Modern HR Databases User Experience-Focused Companies RazorpayX Payroll Fintech-Integrated Cloud Instant Payouts & Tax Portals Fast-Growing Digital Startups

Summary

Choosing the best HR software and cloud-based payroll software depends on your corporate structure and integration needs: