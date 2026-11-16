Top 5 Algo Trading Apps In India With Trade API Access

If you are starting algo trading, the API subscription fee is only one part of the cost. You also need to check whether live market data is included, how orders are authenticated, the order rate limit, whether a static IP is required, what order types are supported and how easily you can test your strategy before sending real orders.

Top Algo Trading Apps In India With Trade API Access

These five trading apps provide trade API access with features that can be useful for beginners.

1. Kotak Neo Trade API

Kotak Neo provides a REST-based Trade API for placing, modifying and cancelling orders across equity and futures and options (F&O). You can also use the API to access holdings, positions, profit and loss, margins and live market data. Its APIs are language-agnostic, so a beginner can work with Python, Java, C#, Node.js or Go rather than being tied to one programming language. A ready-made Python Software Development Kit (SDK) is also available.

Advertisement

The cost structure is particularly relevant if you are testing a strategy with frequent trades. The Trade API currently has no subscription fee, and API orders carry ₹0 brokerage on Trade Free plans. Standard exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other statutory charges still apply. Bracket Order square-off legs are an exception and attract standard brokerage.

For execution, the current API limit is 10 orders per second. The API supports Cash and Carry (CNC), Margin Intraday Square-off (MIS), Normal (NRML), Cover Orders (CO), Bracket Orders (BO) and After Market Orders (AMO). Market orders submitted through the API are subject to the current retail algo framework and are automatically converted into protected limit orders based on the last traded price (LTP).

Authentication is also important for a first-time algo trader. You generate an API access token from the API Dashboard, register a static IP and use Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) authentication. The newer market-feed system supports LTP, touchline, depth, full depth and index feeds, with subscriptions of up to 3,000 tokens in one request.

2. Zerodha Kite Connect

Zerodha's Kite Connect separates basic trading API access from paid market-data access. Its Personal plan is free and provides order management, Good Till Triggered (GTT), alerts, margin computation and portfolio management. However, real-time market data through WebSockets and historical candle data are not included in this free tier.

If your strategy needs live tick data or historical candles for backtesting, the Connect plan costs ₹500 per month per app. This distinction matters for beginners because a strategy that only places orders can have a different API cost from one that also builds its own data pipeline.

The API ecosystem supports multiple programming languages, including Python, Java, Node.js, C#/.NET, Go, Rust, PHP and C++. The API can handle order execution, portfolio operations and live market-data streaming through WebSockets.

3. Upstox Trading API

Upstox provides a broad API stack covering order placement, modification, cancellation, exit-all-positions, GTT and multi-order functionality. Its market-data APIs include real-time quotes, historical candles, option chains, expired instruments, fundamentals and news. It also provides a sandbox where you can test, place, modify and cancel orders via the APIs without sending trades to the live market.

The order-flow side is particularly useful when you are learning how an automated system reacts after an order is submitted. Its Portfolio Stream Feed sends order updates through WebSocket, including orders placed from the mobile app or web platform. Webhooks can also push order and GTT updates to your own endpoint.

For retail algo trading, the current combined limit for regular algos is 10 requests per second, 500 per minute and 2,000 per 30 minutes across place, modify, cancel, multi-order and GTT APIs. SEBI-registered algos can use up to 50 requests per second, while the minute and 30-minute limits remain 500 and 2,000, respectively.

The platform also offers a long-lived Analytics Token for read-only data access. It cannot be used to place, modify or cancel trades, so you should not confuse it with the authentication required for live order execution.

4. Angel One SmartAPI

Angel One's SmartAPI provides REST-based APIs for real-time order execution, portfolio management and live market data through WebSockets. It supports Python, Node.js, Java, R, PHP, C# and Go, making it practical if you are learning algo trading with one of these commonly used languages. The API itself is available without an API subscription fee.

The order API supports market, limit and stop-loss order types along with product types such as CNC and MIS. The API also exposes a brokerage calculator, margin calculator, order book, trade book, positions and holdings, allowing your strategy to check trading-related information programmatically rather than relying on the trading app.

For market data, one request can fetch data for up to 50 symbols, with a documented rate limit of one market-data request per second. Historical candle data has a separate limit of three requests per second.

Its documented order API limit is 9 requests per second, with place, modify and cancel requests counted cumulatively. The documented limits also include 500 requests per minute for these order endpoints.

5. 5paisa Xstream API

5paisa's Xstream API provides REST APIs and WebSocket connectivity, with ready-made libraries for Python, C#, Node.js and Java. The platform exposes order management, portfolio information, live market feeds, market depth, option chains and OHLC data.

One useful feature for beginners is its order-tracking structure. The API can return remote order IDs, broker order IDs and exchange order IDs, allowing your programme to map an order from submission through execution and later modification. Real-time order status can be obtained through WebSocket or the dedicated Order Status API.

The current Xstream API platform advertises free API access. Its platform documentation lists 10 orders per second for standard order placement and up to 25 orders per second for its maximum order-placement setup, along with up to 10,000 orders per day. It also lists up to 200 WebSocket subscriptions and 25 OHLC requests per second.

The platform has also incorporated the retail algo requirements around static IPs and market-order handling. Its official guidance says market orders are not accepted through the API under the retail algo framework and that limit orders should be used instead.

Conclusion

Before you commit to an algo trading app, start with the strategy you actually plan to automate rather than the broker's feature list. If you are new, run your logic with small order sizes first and monitor rejected orders, execution delays and unexpected responses. Keep your API credentials secure, document your error-handling rules and set a clear daily loss limit. Once your strategy behaves consistently in testing, move gradually to live trading instead of automating your entire capital at once.