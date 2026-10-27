It's simple to hire an SEO agency until you get a list of 30 recommendations on an audit, and find that you don't have anyone at your company who can implement them.

There's a need for technical fixes, new landing pages, and content updates to be published. Even the best SEO in Singapore strategy can remain dormant for months if it's not done right.

The best SEO agency should take recommendations and make them into actual work, rather than simply reporting.

Advertisement

The following is a list of 10 agencies in Singapore that specialize in SEO services, with varying degrees of technical optimisation, content, website development and search marketing.

Comparing SEO Agencies by Their Execution Capabilities

SEO Agency Key Strength Suitable For Rankpage Integrated SEO, AEO and GEO Coordinated search optimisation Fenzo Digital SEO, copywriting and website maintenance Businesses needing content and website support Catching Clicks SEO and web development Businesses managing website projects Clickr Media MarTech, SEO integration and digital consulting Integrated digital marketing projects AUN Global Marketing International SEO and paid search consulting Cross-border search marketing 2Stallions SEO, content and web development Broader digital marketing support iClick Media Local SEO, technical SEO and reporting SMEs seeking structured SEO campaigns Notion Age SEO, CMS and web development Businesses managing website infrastructure First Page Digital SEO and paid search Organic and paid acquisition Exabytes Singapore Managed SEO and AI SEO packages SMEs seeking structured SEO support

These comparisons reflect publicly described services. Actual implementation responsibilities depend on each agency's agreed scope of work.

1. Rankpage

Rankpage is an SEO agency that provides technical optimisation, content creation, link building, and continuous search strategies to Singapore businesses.

It blends traditional SEO techniques with Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), which is suitable for businesses aiming to be seen on search engines and AI-driven platforms.

Core SEO Capabilities

Technical SEO audits and website optimisation.

Keyword research, content planning, and on page optimizations.

Internal linking and authority building techniques.

Optimisation for SEO, AEO and GEO.

Monitoring and optimizing performance, and refining campaigns.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

Rankpage integrates technical, content and authority building efforts into a cohesive search strategy. This allows businesses to prioritize various SEO activities without considering them as separate projects.

It also has AI-powered search capabilities that prioritize visibility in platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

Best Suited For: Singapore companies looking for integrated traditional SEO and new AI search optimization.

2. Fenzo Digital

Fenzo Digital is a Singapore digital marketing agency that offers SEO, website development, copywriting and content marketing services. It is suitable for businesses that require assistance with multiple aspects of their website, as it offers a range of SEO and website-related services paired together.

Core SEO Capabilities

Technical SEO audits, competitor analysis. On page and off page optimisation.

SEO copywriting and content marketing.

Link building and backlink analysis.

Website development and maintenance services.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

Fenzo Digital also provides copywriting, website development and maintenance services alongside SEO. When businesses require search optimisation and website support combined, they may find these services useful.

The amount of maintenance and development work that will be part of a SEO package, however, should be discussed separately.

Ideal For: SMEs who need SEO in addition to content production, website optimisation and maintenance.

3. Catching Clicks

Catching Clicks is a digital agency based in Singapore and South Korea, specializing in website design, development, SEO, and digital marketing.

The agency was established in 2010 and has a proven track record in web development, branding, and search marketing.

Core SEO Capabilities

Support for Google and Naver search visibility.

The design and development of websites.

WordPress development.

Digital marketing and branding.

Improvements to user experience and websites.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

Catching Clicks offers a blend of search marketing and creative web design and development. Given its experience with Google and Naver, it is worth considering for businesses targeting Singaporean and South Korean customers.

Ideal For: Companies looking for website development and search engine optimization services, especially in the Asian region.

4. Clickr Media

Clickr Media is a digital marketing agency based in Singapore, providing digital consulting, performance marketing, creative production and technology services.

It provides a blend of digital strategy and website development, analytics, and marketing technology, which makes it applicable for businesses that deal with complex digital operations.

Core SEO Capabilities

Support in digital marketing for SEO.

Digital marketing strategy and consulting.

Website design and development.

Integration of analytics and marketing technology.

Performance marketing and campaign management.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

Clickr Media is a digital consulting, website development, creative production and marketing technology firm that also offers SEO capabilities.

This is why it's relevant for companies aiming to link search visibility to their broader digital marketing systems.

Ideal For: Companies with a digital marketing, website development, analytics and marketing technology project.

5. AUN Global Marketing

AUN Global Marketing Pte. Ltd. is the Singapore subsidiary of Japan-based AUN Consulting. It offers international search marketing consultancy services, such as SEO consultancy and paid search support.

Its services are applicable to businesses that are trying to reach customers from various countries as well as search environments.

Core SEO Capabilities

Optimisation for search engines all over the world.

SEO consulting for big search engines.

Search marketing strategy.

Managing paid search campaigns.

Digital marketing consultancy across borders.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

AUN's international search marketing experience is a good choice for companies looking to expand into foreign markets.

Its consultancy services are especially relevant in the event that businesses are looking to assess various search engines, regional audiences, and international search strategies.

Ideal For: Companies looking to grow outside of Singapore and need advice on international SEO and search marketing.

6. 2Stallions

2Stallions is a Singapore-headquartered digital marketing agency providing SEO, content marketing, website development, paid advertising, and creative services.

Its multidisciplinary offering gives businesses the option to coordinate different digital marketing projects through one agency.

Core SEO Capabilities

Technical and on-page SEO.

SEO copywriting and content development.

Website design and development.

Keyword research and organic optimisation.

Integrated digital marketing campaigns.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

2Stallions offers technical SEO implementation, content production, and website development services alongside broader digital marketing support.

This makes it relevant for businesses managing multiple projects that require coordination between SEO, content, and website teams.

Best Suited For: Companies looking for coordinated SEO, content production, and broader digital marketing services.

7. iClick Media

iClick Media is a Singapore digital marketing company established in 2009, offering SEO, search advertising, content marketing, and website development.

Its SEO services cover local and international search optimisation, supported by keyword research, content development, link building, and reporting.

Core SEO Capabilities

On-page and off-page SEO.

Local and international SEO.

Keyword research and content development.

Link building and website architecture.

Monthly SEO reporting.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

iClick Media emphasises structured SEO processes and campaign transparency. Its published approach includes tracking search rankings, website traffic, and conversions.

This makes it relevant for businesses seeking organised SEO campaigns with regular performance updates.

Best Suited For: SMEs seeking ongoing SEO management, local search visibility, and structured reporting.

8. Notion Age

Notion Age is a Singapore digital agency established in 2001, offering SEO, web design, content management system development, and digital marketing services.

Its offering combines search optimisation with website development and online marketing solutions.

Core SEO Capabilities and Related Services

Search engine optimisation.

Website design and development.

Content management system development.

Search engine marketing.

Email and digital marketing solutions.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

Notion Age's combination of SEO, CMS development, and website design makes it relevant for businesses needing search optimisation alongside website infrastructure improvements.

These services can be explored together, although the development work included will depend on the project scope.

Best Suited For: Companies requiring SEO support while developing, updating, or managing their websites.

9. First Page Digital Singapore

First Page Digital is a digital marketing agency operating in Singapore, offering SEO, paid search, social media advertising, and content marketing.

The agency also uses its SENTR platform to provide campaign visibility and performance reporting.

Core SEO Capabilities

Technical and on-page SEO.

Keyword research and content optimisation.

Link building and authority development.

SEO and paid search campaigns.

Performance tracking and reporting.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

First Page Digital combines SEO implementation with paid advertising and campaign reporting.

This makes it relevant for businesses running multiple customer acquisition channels that need visibility into both organic and paid performance.

Best Suited For: Businesses investing in organic search growth alongside paid advertising campaigns.

10. Exabytes Singapore

Exabytes Singapore provides web hosting, website-related services, and managed SEO packages, including traditional SEO and newer AI search optimisation options.

Its SEO services cover website audits, keyword research, on-page and off-page optimisation, backlink management, local SEO, and monthly reporting.

Core SEO Capabilities

Website SEO audits and technical improvements.

Keyword research and competitor analysis.

On-page and off-page optimisation.

Backlink management and local SEO.

Content optimisation and monthly reporting.

AI SEO, AEO, and GEO-related options.

What Makes Its Approach Relevant

Exabytes offers structured SEO packages with defined service components. Its current offerings also include AI search optimisation options for businesses exploring visibility beyond traditional search engines.

Its wider website and hosting services may appeal to SMEs seeking several website-related solutions from one provider.

Best Suited For: SMEs looking for managed SEO packages, AI search optimisation options, and broader website services.

How Should You Choose an SEO Agency Based on Your Internal Resources?

The right SEO agency depends partly on what your business can already handle.

A company with an in-house developer and content team may only need strategic SEO guidance. A smaller business without these resources may benefit from broader implementation support.

Your Business Situation Agencies to Consider Limited in-house SEO resources Rankpage, 2Stallions, Exabytes Want SEO and AI search visibility Rankpage, Exabytes Need SEO with website maintenance Fenzo Digital, Notion Age Need website design and SEO together Catching Clicks, 2Stallions Managing complex digital campaigns Clickr Media, First Page Digital Expanding into overseas markets AUN Global Marketing, iClick Media Prefer structured SEO packages Exabytes, iClick Media

Before choosing an agency, clarify these five things:

Technical Work: Will the agency implement website changes or only recommend them?

Will the agency implement website changes or only recommend them? Content Production: Does the package include writing, editing, and publishing?

Does the package include writing, editing, and publishing? Monthly Deliverables: What specific tasks will be completed every month?

What specific tasks will be completed every month? Performance Reporting: Will reports cover completed work, rankings, traffic, and conversions?

Will reports cover completed work, rankings, traffic, and conversions? Internal Involvement: What responsibilities will remain with your marketing or development team?

For example, an agency might recommend optimising ten service pages. However, the proposal should clearly state whether it will rewrite the content, update metadata, implement internal links, and publish those changes.

A recommendation is only the starting point. What matters is having a clear plan to get the work completed.

SEO Pricing in Singapore

SEO pricing in Singapore typically ranges from S$1,500 to S$5,000+ per month depending on the project scope, technical audits, content creation, and overall search visibility campaigns.

Typical Monthly Retainer Tiers

Basic Tier (S$1,500 – S$2,500/month): Best for local SMEs or websites with lower competition. Focuses primarily on foundational technical health, basic keyword tracking, metadata optimization, and minor content updates.

Best for local SMEs or websites with lower competition. Focuses primarily on foundational technical health, basic keyword tracking, metadata optimization, and minor content updates. Intermediate Tier (S$2,500 – S$5,000/month): Ideal for growing mid-market companies or moderately competitive industries. Includes comprehensive technical audits, ongoing on-page optimization, regular content creation (2–4 articles per month), and targeted link building.

Ideal for growing mid-market companies or moderately competitive industries. Includes comprehensive technical audits, ongoing on-page optimization, regular content creation (2–4 articles per month), and targeted link building. Enterprise Tier (S$5,000+ per month): Designed for large enterprises, multi-regional brands, or high-competition sectors (e.g., finance, e-commerce). Covers custom technical engineering, extensive content strategy, digital PR, advanced authority building, and dedicated account management.

Breakdown of Deliverables Included

Technical Audits & Implementation: Initial site health assessment, Core Web Vitals optimization, crawl error fixes, site architecture alignment, and structured data implementation.

Initial site health assessment, Core Web Vitals optimization, crawl error fixes, site architecture alignment, and structured data implementation. On-Page Optimization: Keyword mapping, meta tag updates, internal link structuring, content refresh for existing landing pages, and UX/conversion rate tweaks.

Keyword mapping, meta tag updates, internal link structuring, content refresh for existing landing pages, and UX/conversion rate tweaks. Content Creation & Marketing: Keyword-targeted blog posts, service page creation, copywriting, and search intent alignment across buying funnel stages.

Keyword-targeted blog posts, service page creation, copywriting, and search intent alignment across buying funnel stages. Link Building & Authority: Acquiring high-quality backlinks through outreach, brand mentions, directory listings, and digital PR campaigns to build domain authority.

Key Factors Influencing Costs in Singapore

Industry Competition: High-value verticals like finance, legal, real estate, and B2B SaaS demand significantly greater resources to outrank established competitors.

High-value verticals like finance, legal, real estate, and B2B SaaS demand significantly greater resources to outrank established competitors. Scope of Implementation: Agencies that handle direct technical execution and publishing charge more than those providing strategy and reporting recommendations only.

Agencies that handle direct technical execution and publishing charge more than those providing strategy and reporting recommendations only. Target Markets & Geographic Reach: Optimizing strictly for Singapore local search requires fewer resources than multi-region or regional APAC campaigns.

Website Complexity & Size: Large enterprise websites or e-commerce stores with thousands of product URLs require far more technical oversight and ongoing maintenance.

Choose an SEO Agency That Fits How Your Business Works

Finding a suitable SEO agency in Singapore involves more than comparing services or promised rankings. The right partner should have the capabilities and working process to support your business's actual needs.

For companies seeking coordinated technical SEO, content development, authority building, and AI search optimisation, Rankpage is worth considering. Meanwhile, agencies such as 2Stallions, Fenzo Digital, and Exabytes Singapore offer different combinations of content, website development, and managed SEO services.

Ultimately, choose an agency based on its proposed deliverables, communication process, and ability to turn SEO recommendations into measurable improvements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do SEO Agencies in Singapore Implement Technical Fixes or Only Recommend Them?

It depends on the agency and package. Some provide audits and recommendations, while others implement changes involving metadata, redirects, structured data, and website configuration. Complex development work may require additional scope or collaboration with your developers.

Can I Outsource My Entire SEO Campaign Without an Internal Marketing Team?

Yes. Many agencies offer managed SEO services covering research, technical optimisation, content development, and reporting. However, your business will still need to provide information, approve content, and grant website access.

Should I Hire an SEO Agency That Also Provides Web Development?

It can be convenient if your website needs significant technical changes or a redesign. Agencies providing both services can help coordinate development and SEO requirements. However, dedicated SEO specialists can also work effectively with your existing developers.

How Can I Tell Whether an SEO Agency Is Completing the Work?

Request monthly updates showing completed tasks alongside performance metrics. Useful evidence includes published content, updated pages, resolved technical issues, and changes recorded in Google Search Console or analytics reports.

How Much Internal Involvement Does an SEO Agency Need?

Even a fully managed SEO campaign requires client participation. Businesses typically need to approve strategies, provide product information, review content, and grant access to relevant platforms. The workload depends on the agency's implementation arrangements.

What Should Be Included in a Monthly SEO Retainer in Singapore?

A monthly SEO retainer commonly covers keyword monitoring, on-page optimisation, technical checks, content planning, and reporting. Content writing, link building, and website development may be included or priced separately. Always request an itemised scope before signing a contract.